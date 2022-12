Lisa R. Schoener, 59, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 1:50 am, Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her sister’s home in Wabash. She was born on April 10, 1963, in Wabash, to Dickie B. and Deloris Jean (Shepherd) Harrell. Lisa was a 1982 graduate of Wabash High School. She was...

WABASH, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO