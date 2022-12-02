Read full article on original website
ClutchPoints
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow had savage response for Chiefs’ Justin Reid after Bengals win
Joe Cool lived up to his nickname in more ways than one on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals got a big win in Week 13 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spearheaded the movement, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns on top of adding another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa sends Kyle Shanahan a curse-filled message; Deebo responds to Raheem Mostert; Shanahan on Trey Lance, QBs; Players praise Brock Purdy
There was no shortage of topics to talk about from a 49ers perspective after Sunday's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, and we're going to dive right into them in this edition of 49ers Notebook. While much of Sunday's postgame discussion dealt with the season-ending foot injury to quarterback Jimmy...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Yardbarker
Tom Brady’s daughter had funny message for him before 'MNF'
Tom Brady pulled out yet another impressive comeback, and he dedicated the victory to his daughter. Brady led his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. The team was down 16-3 in the fourth quarter but scored touchdowns on their final...
Yardbarker
QB Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC West team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl Champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe Mayfield the remaining $1.35M on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s Adam...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Raiders Are Proving Everyone Right With Pivotal Waiver Wire Pickup
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, as all three phases of their gameplan are clicking at the moment. Make no mistake, though, the defense is holding up their end of the deal, and they deserve their flowers. One player in particular, however, is proving what so many fans and analysts were right about this past offseason. Of course, we’re referring to bringing in an interior pass-rushing lineman.
Yardbarker
Richard Sherman: 49ers 'don't have any other choice' than to play Brock Purdy
Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman believes the team needs to go with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy for the rest of the season. "You trust Brock Purdy," Sherman explained during his podcast, according to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "You cheer for Brock Purdy. You hope Brock Purdy works out because that's the only answer. That's all you've got. At this point, you don't have any other choice."
Yardbarker
49ers reportedly get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo injury
When San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down to a foot injury early in their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, it did not look good. Following San Francisco’s surprising win with rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy leading the charge, head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Garoppolo will have to undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Yardbarker
Surprising detail emerges about Baker Mayfield's stay on waivers
Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. While it’s interesting that the Rams added him, what’s more interesting is who didn’t try to claim him. Though several teams appear to be in need of quarterback help, the Rams were the only...
Yardbarker
Rumor: Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wants to sign with the Giants
With the NFL season kicking into high gear, all the attention this week has turned to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and according to a rumor circulating, he wants to reunite with the New York Giants. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan said on Saturday that based on his observations, it...
Panthers WR D.J. Moore gives curious response to Baker Mayfield question
Hearing Moore initially use the word "upset" -- before stepping back on his words slightly -- is curious, given that the release was reportedly a mutual decision. After four largely underwhelming seasons with Mayfield under center, the Cleveland Browns controversially acquired Deshaun Watson last offseason, leading to a trade request from the Oklahoma product. The Browns eventually moved Mayfield to the Panthers in July, and he beat out Sam Darnold for the team's starting job in training camp.
