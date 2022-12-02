BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Roger L. Murray, 62, a resident of County Rt. 50, Brasher Falls and formerly of Norfolk, will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Please feel free to wear Harley-Davidson clothing and jeans for the services. Mr. Murray passed away Saturday afternoon, December 3, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after his courageous battle with cancer, with his family at his side.

