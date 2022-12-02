Read full article on original website
Joseph H. Quick, 39, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Joseph H. Quick, age 39 of Canton will be held at a time to be determined at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Sweeney officiating. Joe passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday (December 4, 2022). Surviving...
Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg will be private. Mrs. Mills died on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022 at her daughter’s home, under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley and surrounded by her family. Mary Emma Mills was born...
Barbara S. Jackson, 85, of Waddington
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara S. Jackson, 85, passed away peacefully at her family’s home in Ogdensburg, NY on Sunday December 4, 2022 after a brief illness. Calling hours for Barb with be held on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home located at 28 Clinton Street, Waddington. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday December 8, AM 2022 in Brookside Cemetery Waddington, NY with Rev. Garry Giroux.
Deanna S. Benson, 27, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) -Deanna S. Benson, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 27. Deanna was born on April 25, 1995 in Ogdensburg NY, the daughter of Scott and Christine Benson. Deanna is survived by her father Scott Benson and his girlfriend Tammy Mashaw, her mother...
Joseph Alfred Plourde, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Joseph Alfred Plourde, with be held Saturday December 10, 2022 at the Phillips Memorial home located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena at 10:00 AM with Rev. Severinus Torwoe. Burial to follow with full military honors in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Calling hours...
Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Old Potsdam-Parishville Road, passed away Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at her home where she was under the loving care of her family and Hospice. Barbara was born on May 4, 1930 in Rochester, New York, the daughter of the...
Gloria M. (Luther) Dowling, 91, of Harrisville and Oswegatchie
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gloria M. (Luther) Dowling of Harrisville and Oswegatchie passed away peacefully on December 1st, 2022, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton. She was 91. In line with her wishes, there will be no formal funeral service at this time but a combined celebration of her life and that of her late husband, Wendell R. “Red” Dowling, will be held next July at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville.
Roger L. Murray, 62, of Brasher Falls and formerly of Norfolk
BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Roger L. Murray, 62, a resident of County Rt. 50, Brasher Falls and formerly of Norfolk, will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Please feel free to wear Harley-Davidson clothing and jeans for the services. Mr. Murray passed away Saturday afternoon, December 3, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after his courageous battle with cancer, with his family at his side.
Patrick George Davis, 81, formerly of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Patrick George Davis, 81, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the home of his daughter. He was surrounded by family and under the loving care of Jefferson County Hospice. Patrick was born on February 20, 1941 in Potsdam, New York,...
Lois Rutherford Pernice, 89, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Lois Rutherford Pernice, beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, of Norfolk, NY, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022. Lois was 89 years old. She was the widow of Roger F. Pernice. Lois was the daughter of the late Erwin and Mary (Pike) Rutherford and...
Curtis John Mitchell, Sr., 63, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Curtis John Mitchell, Sr., 63, of 372 Frogtown Road, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at his home. Curtis was born on March 9, 1959 in Cornwall, the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Barnes) Mitchell. He attended local schools and proudly received his diploma through Iohahi:io in 2017.
Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire near Canton. It happened on U.S. Route 11 east of the village. Fire officials say the blaze started outside the home and moved its way up the exterior wall.
