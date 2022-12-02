Lindsborg, Kan.- When you have a target on your back, you get everyone’s best shot. That was the case when the Lady Warriors traveled to Bethany College to take on the Swedes Saturday afternoon. Bethany College came into the game with a 4-1 KCAC record, a half game ahead of Sterling’s 3-1 record. Most of the game was spent with Bethany holding a lead, but when it mattered most, as time expired, Sterling clung to a two point lead. In a hard fought, messy game, the Warriors exited the gym with the 71-69 win.

