Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
adastraradio.com
Patricia L Adams
Patricia L. Adams, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 30, 2022, at her home in Newton. She was born on April 22, 1936, to Charles and Margaret Gough, in Hutchinson, KS. Patricia attended Hutchinson High School and Westside Baptist Church. She was a childcare provider...
adastraradio.com
Dale P. Jewett
Dale Perry Jewett, 95, died November 25, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born June 23, 1927, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Fred Allen and Eva (Perry) Jewett. Dale graduated from Oklahoma A & M with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He served in the United States Navy from 1945-1946. On December 17, 1950, he married Avril Seymour, in El Dorado, Kansas.
adastraradio.com
Virginia “Ginger” Stiggins
Virginia “Ginger” Stiggins, 71, died Nov. 19, 2022, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City with family by her side. She was born July 2, 1951, in Hutchinson (on her father’s birthday), the daughter of Max “Lynn” and C. Naomi Stiggins. She was a graduate of Partridge High School in 1969. She graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Science in Education (1974), Emporia State University with a Master of Library Science (1982), and from Wichita State University with a Specialist in Education (1990).
adastraradio.com
Ruth Ann Werling
Ruth Ann Werling, 65, passed into the gates of Heaven on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in McPherson, Kansas. Ruth was born on November 2, 1957, in Muncie, Indiana. She was the second child of Dr. Dale and Lorraine Werling. Being a child of an ordained Pastor, she did live in several states but has lived in Kansas the past 40 years.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Resident Receives Prestigious Award by Crime Stoppers USA
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On November 13, 2022, Elaine Cloyd, Hutchinson, KS was awarded Crime Stoppers USA’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her work with local, national, and international Crime Stoppers organizations over the past 40 years. Elaine received this prestigious award for her passion and dedication to Crime Stoppers during the Crime Stoppers USA Annual Training Conference in Orlando, FL.
adastraradio.com
Earline L. Carnes
Earline Laura Costley Carnes , age 100, passed away Saturday , December 3, 2022 at Leisure. Homestead in Stafford Kansas. She had been a resident there for 3 years, moving from Webb. City, Missouri. Earline was born near Monett, Missouri on February 8, 1922. Her family moved to the Carl.
adastraradio.com
Melva J. Tipton
Melva Jane Tipton, 72, died November 23, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born March 1, 1950, in Cushing, OK, to Melvin Z. and Vaunita I. (Rodgers) Smith. Melva graduated from Cushing High School in 1968, and received two associates degrees from Hutchinson Community College in 1993 and 1995. A resident of Hutchinson since 1972, she worked as a registered nurse at the Medical Center in Hutchinson before retiring from the City of Hutchinson as the Deputy City Clerk.
adastraradio.com
Reno County Museum’s Annual Christmas In The Courtyard is December 15th
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Museum is gearing up for the annual Christmas In The Courtyard event. “This event is a fun and festive gathering geared towards bringing families together to celebrate the magic of the holiday season,” said Penny Bettles, Event Coordinator with the Reno County Museum.
adastraradio.com
Reno County DA’s Office Helps Brighten Children’s Christmas Holiday with Gift of Toys
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County District Attorney’s Office is holding their 22nd Annual Toys for Tots Drive, collecting new, unwrapped toys that will be given to children for their Christmas holiday. The collection period starts Monday, December 5th and ends Friday, December 9th, 2022, at noon. Reno...
adastraradio.com
Family Crisis Center Receives $10,000+ from Members of 100+ People Who Care Group
GREAT BEND, Kan. – The Family Crisis Center, Inc. is pleased to announce that they are the 2022 fourth quarter recipients of $10,000+ in charitable donations from members of the 100+ People Who Care in Barton County group. The vision of The Family Crisis Center is for communities to...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson City Council Notes: New City Manager Approved, Water and Sewer Rates Set
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson City Council Tuesday finalized the hiring of Kendal Frazier as Hutchinson’s new City Manager, effective January 1. He is coming from Great Bend, where he has been the City Administrator for the past four years. “My family and I, we’re anxious to get...
adastraradio.com
Late Charge Pushes Swedes Past Warriors
Lindsborg, Kan.- It is always hard to win on the road. That was the case on Saturday night as the Warriors went to Lindsborg to take on the Bethany College Swedes. Sterling (5-5, 2-3) is coming off of a hard fought victory over the McPherson Bulldogs and Bethany College (8-3, 4-2) is trying to make it three in a row over KCAC opponents. It was the Swedes that would prevail, 94-76, over the Warriors.
adastraradio.com
Lady Warriors Escape with Road Win Against Swedes
Lindsborg, Kan.- When you have a target on your back, you get everyone’s best shot. That was the case when the Lady Warriors traveled to Bethany College to take on the Swedes Saturday afternoon. Bethany College came into the game with a 4-1 KCAC record, a half game ahead of Sterling’s 3-1 record. Most of the game was spent with Bethany holding a lead, but when it mattered most, as time expired, Sterling clung to a two point lead. In a hard fought, messy game, the Warriors exited the gym with the 71-69 win.
adastraradio.com
Dragons Punch Ticket Into NJCAA Title Game
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – For the second time in three seasons, the Hutchinson Community College football team will play for a national championship. Dylan Kedzior and Malik Benson combined for four touchdowns and the Hutchinson defense slammed the door on Coffeyville over the final three quarters as the No. 1-ranked Blue Dragons scored 38 unanswered points in a 38-7 victory over No. 4 Coffeyville in the NJCAA Playoff National Semifinals on Saturday at Gowns Stadium.
adastraradio.com
26 Point 3rd Quarter Sparks Buhler Boys Win Over Nickerson, Girls Complete Sweep
NICKERSON, Kan. – A new season brings with it a new head coach and several new contributors for Buhler boys basketball. After seven years as an assistant, David Bryant takes over a program that went 18-5 a season ago and snapped a 23-year losing streak to rival McPherson. Gone are all-league standouts Isaiah Hernandez and Jack Voth.
adastraradio.com
McPherson City Commissioners Approve New Sewer, Solid Waste and Stormwater Utility Fees
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Sewer, solid waste, and stormwater utility fees are going up in McPherson in 2023. McPherson City Commissioners finalized all three during Tuesday’s meeting. Sewer base charges will increase by $1 to $18, with the base rate for RV pads increasing from $8.50 to $9.00 per...
Comments / 0