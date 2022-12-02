The BLAC® Holiday Gift Guide Presented by Eastern Market

It’s holiday time in Detroit and with so many amazing local businesses we want to highlight a few for you to keep in mind this holiday season. This list is focused on Detroit proper and presented by the good people at Detroit’s Eastern Market; whether you’re looking for Christmas specific flavors, skin and beauty products or the latest Detroit apparel; we even have a nice list of vintage boutiques and make your own fragrance brands; BLAC’s Holiday Gift Guide presented by Eastern Market has got you covered.

Our mission is not only to provide high quality products while embracing cultural moments from our past, but also to support the creative arts community in Detroit. We are a black/woman/veteran owned clothing company that was founded in 2017. We had a vision to create a line that represented us, comfortable fashion rooted in nostalgia for the ’90s, and our love for Detroit.

CREAM BLENDS philosophy is simple—Simple Skincare, Made with Natural Ingredients by Real People. We now manufacture all of our products in a 4,000 sq ft factory in Metro Detroit. Our goal is to create premium skincare products that are made by real people that employ real people, and that truly understands how to develop products that help moisturize and heal the largest organ in our bodies—Our Skin.

Calyxeum seeks to redefine the myths of the Cannabis consumer. Changing the perception of Cannabis in the professional world. We represent women, community, diversity, opportunity and empowerment.

Touch Body Works offers the best natural skincare and haircare available. We believe in making products that are good for your body and for the environment. We believe in using only all-natural, sustainable ingredients that are plant-based and/or cruelty-free. We believe in showing the better side of natural beauty. Sans the chemicals, sans the clinical and sterile emotions, and sans the pretentious prices.

Brand creator and CEO Allison Sims is a self-taught artist whose roots began in Memphis, TN.

In 2016, Sims launched her company 10|7, simply named after her birthday, October 7th.

Beignets2Go is a mobile food purveyor servicing Eastern Market and other areas of Metro Detroit. We feature New Orleans-style French doughnuts called “beignets.

Detroit Streetwear is a high end printing t-shirt company that specializes in designs that focus on Detroit and it’s venues.

Sells essential oils

A commercial licensed bakery in the City of Detroit.

intu’s mission is to make high quality handcrafted tea and to make estate tea available from around

A Detroit bakery of miniature pies.

Love Travels Imports sells artisan goods that journey from across the world, from South Africa, Guatemala, Peru and Haiti, to a curation destination of Detroit, Michigan.

Makers of delicious pies.

Michelle’s Creations offer top of the line all natural and organic Whipped Shea Body Butter products and more. Our focus is to keep our bodies healthy by not using harmful chemicals such as Paraben, non-GMO, we LOVE animals; therefore, our products are cruelty free.

New Millenium Book Distributor was started in Lansing, MI in 2014 on a college campus. We observed that there was a need for books that represented the under-served communities. We started doing book fairs at schools, civic and community events.

Nikki’s Ginger Tea combines the medicinal qualities of ginger with great taste, and is ideal for tea, juice and ginger lovers. It can be served warm, cold or even frozen.

Crystal Franklin, the niece of Detroit’s Queen of Soul and founder of CFranks created a brand built around one of a kind conversational pieces for men, women, & children. Created in 2006 to show off individuality, it started with custom made handbags and has evolved into jackets, hats, and t-shirts. This package includes our newest addition to the brand: ID Detroit.

With the tag-line “Elegance Reborn and Redefined,” Salikas’ brings original designed, exceptional quality jewelry to everyone, not just the privileged few. We offer a diverse jewelry collection to suit all occasions. Made from the finest quality materials, this Pop-up store showcases “Accessories with Attitude!”

Detroit Photography/ Detroit Photo/ Stone Coasters/ Drink Coaster/ Image Coaster/ Photo Coasters/ Decorative Tiles/ Travel Photo

Bags to Butterflies handbags and accessories are luxurious, one-of-a-kind art pieces, constructed from reused materials then transformed into elegant statement pieces. Each piece is just as bold and bright as our customers and will help elevate and express your personal style.

L uxe Skin Therapy was launched in Detroit, Michigan in 2019 by owner and founder Scheherazade “Shar” Berry.

Detroit’s Favorite Foodtruck’s Favorite Food truck serving Fried Crab Legs and Lobster Tails

Handpoured natural Coconut Wax Candles, using the cleanest ingredients including nontoxic fragrances, vegetable-based dyes, and lead-free wicks.



Know Allegiance Nation Books or KAN Books is a bookstore dedicated to authors and artists of color in Michigan and around the globe. New and used fiction and non-fiction titles are available for children and adults.

COLOR. CONFIDENCE. QUALITY. PREMIER RESALE+VINTAGE BOUTIQUE

Faust Haus Roasting Co. was born from a collection of inspirations, circumstances, and a genuine love for others. Our mission is to introduce our customers to the traditional aromas and flavors of African spiced coffees, while making an impact on communities throughout the diaspora.

Yotique is a vintage shop that carries an array of unique and eclectic pieces. We carry handbags, jewelry, dresses, jumpsuits, denim, outerwear, boots, sneakers, sandals, oxfords, belts, headwear and more for the eclectic person in you!

Charity X Designs is a sustainable fashion brand catered to women and men. At Charity X Designs, sustainability and fashion work together to create unique clothing items. We make it a mission to repurpose and upcycle clothing to promote biological cycles and ensure low impact on the environment.

Preva Hair and Body is a Christian and community-based beauty supply company located in Detroit Michigan. Preva specializes in handmade whipped shea butter products, guaranteed to nourish your skin with natural moisturizers and protectants. At Preva Hair and Body, only the best, organic shea butter is collected for the most gratifying experience your skin deserves.

PW Collections is a Pop-Up traveling and online boutique with 20 years of experience but still learning from you, the customer. My main goal is to provide the latest in fashions for both missy and plus.

I repurpose items. Make holiday decor out of wood. Santa’s. Witches. Snowman

Thrift with Honey

Recycle , upcycle Thrift for style and not brand .

THE BEST MEAT PIES EVER!

A Natural Beauty Brand made with Simple Ingredients for Simple/Complex People

A faith based shop for health, wellness, and Beauty.

House of African Prints was started in December 2017, with the sole objective of making high quality, modern, chic African inspired clothing was accessible to people everywhere. Our pieces incorporates traditional Ghanaian beads and fabric directly sourced and made in Ghana.

Making Hats for my daughter has grown into making Hats for the masses

If you are looking for One-Of-A-Kind jewelry and Crafts, then you have come to the right place. Neferene.com crafts a wide variety of custom, handmade items, from Lampwork Necklaces and Bracelets, to Ethiopian Crosses and Steampunk Pendants.

Maker of unisex fragrances made in small batches to uphold our high-quality standards. Our fragrances are vegan and contain no phthalates or parabens.

We are the one-stop shop for women sizes Small – 3X who shops for designer fashions and up-to-date trends.

Established in the first quarter of 2017 by owner, Akeya Muhammad, Ariya’s (pronounced “AR-EE-YAH’S”) Apparel and Accessories provides modern and modest ready-to-wear and custom-designed clothing for women.

Bev’s Fashion is a ladies clothing store that delivers the latest fashion.

Clothing (Brand)

We are a black owned, women owned, family brand featuring all natural, homemade unisex hair and skin products all infused with essential oils and lots of LOVE!

Style Star Vintage is here to provide UNIQUE STATEMENT PIECES to fashion loving females! With the BEST from all eras, there is something for all of your FASHIONALITIES! We carry QUALITY women’s clothing, shoes and accessories from the 1940’s through Y2K.

Jewelry Designer in Ferndale

Shea With Me! is a luxury skincare line that provides employment opportunities for aging adults with Autism and other disabilities through a partnership with The Our Circle Organization . This handmade Body Butter and Sugar Exfoliant will leave your skin soft to the touch with a radiant glow.

Rediscovered Threads is a curated second hand closet offering vintage and thrifted garments.

We started with the simple idea of bringing the best from us to you. From our founder to our front-line workers, we put lots of love and careful thought into all we do. We hope you enjoy all we have to offer, and share the experience with others.

I really do love animals and it’s fair to say that it only made sense to create Prissy Paw Palace.

In 2019 we adopted Eevee and we were all so in love with her. I ran out a brought her a wardrobe. I was buying everything off of the rack and I soon realized that I had brought just about everything I thought was cute that was in stock. This is how Prissy Paw Palace came to be.

