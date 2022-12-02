Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
iheart.com
Panthers Make Surprising Decision Regarding Baker Mayfield's Future
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly expected to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, which will effectively place him on waivers, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (December 5). "Sources: The #Panthers are expected to release QB Baker Mayfield. He'll hit waivers when it's...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Calls Out Cowboys: 'I Don't Trust Them'
“Colin Cowherd: The Cowboys are always their best when they play the weak or the weakened, and here come the Colts…They (Colts) were a beachball and the Cowboys were a pit bull waiting to pounce on them. If you walk into Dallas a little wobbly, they will knock you out…Dallas is the classic schoolyard bully, they seize on the weak and terrified. When they face top QB’s, real pass rushers, and playoff teams while going on the road the margins shrink. When that happens, I don’t trust them”
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Rips Tua Tagovailoa: 'He's Not a Playmaker Who Elevates Team'
Colin Cowherd: “Tua is kind of what we thought he was, we gotta be honest about this. Everybody in life and in sports reacts differently based on circumstances. Joe Burrow got to a Super Bowl with a bad o-line, Joe Burrow is winning games without Joe Mixon, JaMarr Chase was out about a month— Joe Burrow wins. That’s NOT Tua. If Tua has to face a great defense, has a little pressure, he was obviously rattled early, off his game, lacked confidence, got hit, had no interest as a small guy getting hit by the Niners, missed open throws, he was totally off, I think it was in his head... He made one big throw all day to a wide open Tyreek Hill… that was it. They couldn’t get to the red zone, he couldn’t hit the open throws, he’s not a playmaker, he’s always been small, he’s just not a guy who is going to elevate people in crisis, that’s not what he is. You give him a great coach, you give him great weapons, guys are healthy— you can score a lot of points and win a lot of games but he’s not a Burrow, he’s not a Mahomes, he’s not a Herbert, he’s not an Allen… he’s not going to overcome obstacles, pot holes, and flat tires. That’s not what he is and you saw it on display there [vs. San Francisco]. It doesn’t mean you can’t win games, doesn’t mean he couldn’t shock people in the playoffs or go on the road and beat somebody, but to win time and time again you need ‘special’ at that position and I just don’t think that’s what he is. Great kid, heck of a leader, accurate distributor, physical limitations, got some alpha, ‘guy’s guy’, everybody loves him but there are limitations. Most Dolphins fans are pretty realistic, they know what they have. They have a brilliant young coach, the fastest football player in the world, and when everything is right, Tua can distribute. But in the NFL, especially in December and January, there are games that nothing goes right for a half, and that’s when Burrow, Mahomes, and Josh Allen are special.” (Full Segment Above)
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
iheart.com
Tennessee Titans Announce Surprising Sudden Departure
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson has been "relieved of his duties," according to a news release shared on the team's official website Tuesday (December 6). Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden, who has been with the team for seven seasons, will take over as the head of player personnel for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season while the team plans to undergo preliminary work for a permanent general manager and launch a "comprehensive search" upon the conclusion of the season.
iheart.com
WISDOM TOOTH WONDER: Bengals Fan Captures Hilarious Thoughts On Joe Burrow
Prior to the game in Tennessee, a die-hard Bengals fan had her wisdom teeth removed and recorded her thoughts on the Bengals Super-Star, Joe Burrow. Click the Tweet below to check out the hilarious moment!
iheart.com
Rob Parker: "Joe Burrow & Patrick Mahomes' 'Rivalry' is Clearly One-Sided"
“Rob Parker: “It’s not a rivalry! It’s lopsided and one-sided! In order for it to be a real rivalry, there has to be some give and take, and Joe Burrow has taken it all. I understand it’s a small sample size, but Burrow is undefeated at 3-0... It’s pretty shocking to believe that Mahomes has let to beat him, especially in the ways they’ve lost these games... I believed for a long time that Ohio State and Michigan was a dead rivalry until recent. Mahomes needs to win a few to prove he can compete with Burrow.”
iheart.com
Agents Are Persuading Players to Opt-Out of Bowl Games
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is opting out of the College Football Playoff because he wants to nurse his lingering hamstring injury and get ready for the NFL Draft. Jonas Knox and Brady Quinn call it out for what it is, a charade.
iheart.com
Sports: Tom Brady Cursed Out The Bucs Punter During Monday Night Football.
Tom Brady Cursed Out The Bucs Punter During Monday Night Football. Another Tom Brady Comeback Gave The Bucs a Last-Minute Win Over The Saints. Brazil's Manager Even Got in on a Goal Celebration During Their Blowout Win Over South Korea in The World Cup. The Rockets Beat James Harden and...
