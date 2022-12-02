Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Happy Thanksgiving: Abbott sends more migrants northAsh JurbergTexas State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
Governor Abbott Sends Migrants to City of Brotherly Lovejustpene50Texas State
Related
wwnytv.com
Patrick George Davis, 81, formerly of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Patrick George Davis, 81, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the home of his daughter. He was surrounded by family and under the loving care of Jefferson County Hospice. Patrick was born on February 20, 1941 in Potsdam, New York,...
wwnytv.com
Carmella Rosemary Guzman, 49, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Carmella Rosemary Guzman will be 3:30pm – 5:00pm Thursday, December 8th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Carmella passed away Friday, December 2nd at Samaritan...
wwnytv.com
Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg will be private. Mrs. Mills died on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022 at her daughter’s home, under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley and surrounded by her family. Mary Emma Mills was born...
wwnytv.com
Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of the Swiss Road, passed away on Monday afternoon, December 5, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022...
wwnytv.com
Gary E. Morenus, a.k.a. “Yukon,” 75, formerly of Belleville
WINOOSKI, Vermont (WWNY) - Gary E. Morenus, a.k.a. “Yukon,” 75, of Winooski, VT, passed away unexpectedly on November 19th following a heart attack. Gary was born on June 15, 1947 to Minerva (Colwell) Morenus and David Morenus, Sr. in Watertown, NY. He grew up in the town of Belleville, NY and went on to join the Army in 1968. Gary served in the US Army until 1973 and was a Vietnam War veteran. In April of 1975, Gary married Madeline R. (Crowley) Morenus, going on to have a daughter, Gayle.
wwnytv.com
Deanna S. Benson, 27, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) -Deanna S. Benson, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 27. Deanna was born on April 25, 1995 in Ogdensburg NY, the daughter of Scott and Christine Benson. Deanna is survived by her father Scott Benson and his girlfriend Tammy Mashaw, her mother...
wwnytv.com
Robert J. Babcock, 78, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Babcock, 78, a Watertown native and longtime resident, passed away early this month. He graduated from Watertown High School and Syracuse University. He served in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge. Robert went on to work at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, where he taught incarcerated people. He loved vintage cars and proudly drove visitors in his pristine Model T Ford’s rumble seat.
informnny.com
Watertown veteran surprised with $50,000 smile makeover at no cost
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — For Edward Neville, it was just an ordinary Thursday, but little did he know his life was about to change forever when he walked into Upstate Oral Surgery in Watertown on November 17. Every year, as a kickoff to the holiday season, Upstate Oral Surgery...
wwnytv.com
James Clifford Davidson
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - James Clifford Davidson, born in Seattle, Washington on September 11, 1943 to Clifford and Joyce (Whitman) passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Jimmy, as he was affectionately known, is survived by his wife, Erna, his sister Judy Gregston, his son John, and his daughters Joyce and Jamie. He was also the proud grandfather and great grandfather of Shanna Conroy and her son Little John. Jimmy lived life to the fullest and loved the water, cared for all animals, enjoyed golfing, and was a life-long fan of the New York Yankees.
wwnytv.com
John M. Giovo, 76, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - John M. Giovo, 76, of West End Ave, Carthage, passed away on Thursday morning, December 1,2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. John was born on May 16,1946 in Watertown, the son of the late Michael and Ilene (Gaines) Giovo. He attended schools in Adams, Carthage and graduated from Harrisville High School. He married the former Cheryl Rose Alexander on June 29,1968 at St. James Church in Carthage with Rev. Hugh Connaghan officiating. He served in the Army from 1965-1967 during the Vietnam War. He was employed for 27 years, originally with Crown Zellerbach and eventually with James River Corp and retired due to a disability.
wwnytv.com
Gloria M. (Luther) Dowling, 91, of Harrisville and Oswegatchie
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gloria M. (Luther) Dowling of Harrisville and Oswegatchie passed away peacefully on December 1st, 2022, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton. She was 91. In line with her wishes, there will be no formal funeral service at this time but a combined celebration of her life and that of her late husband, Wendell R. “Red” Dowling, will be held next July at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville.
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
wwnytv.com
Citizen James - Screening at JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Join us for a screening of Citizen James; of The Young Artist Without a Country. Meet a 24-year-old James Baldwin at LaGuardia Airport as he awaits a flight for France. Young James is an unknown aspiring black writer whose first novel has yet to be published. He has just left his family with the news of his decision to seek refuge in Paris from the violent reality of racist America in 1948. He has a one-way ticket and $40 in his pocket. He speaks no French. But he knows he must do something to save himself. He boards the plane and begins the journey toward becoming a brilliant, powerful, and prophetic voice of the Civil Rights era and beyond. More than a one-man show, Citizen James is a bridge that connects the past to our now.
wwnytv.com
Robert M. “Bunny” Shelmidine, 96, of Belleville
BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert M. “Bunny” Shelmidine, 96, Belleville, passed away Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County. Funeral arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A complete obituary with...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
wwnytv.com
Andrew D. Ayen, 35, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Andrew D. Ayen, 35, Watertown NY, passed away on November 27th. Andrew was born in Watertown, the son of Ambrose and Rose Bushman Ayne. He graduated from LaFargeville Central School and worked as a handyman, enjoyed building things and helping family and friends. Andrew is...
informnny.com
Clayton hunter charged with trespassing
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clayton man was arrested on trespassing charges in the town of Cape Vincent late last month, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Joseph C. Favret allegedly trespassed onto someone else’s property while hunting on November 26....
wwnytv.com
Once contaminated, Watertown land ready to be developed
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New housing and a park are possibly on the horizon for the city of Watertown. During Monday night’s meeting, city council will consider a resolution for an environmental easement on land once home to Ogilvie Foods on North Pleasant and California streets. “The city...
informnny.com
Dec. 9-10: Christmas Greek Pastry & Sweet Bread Sale in Watertown
Saint Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church is hosting a Christmas Greek Pastry & Sweet Bread Sale. The event is being held at the church, 502 Franklin Street in Watertown. Friday, December 9: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 10: 10 a.m. until sold out.
wwnytv.com
Canton-Potsdam hockey game to feature Teddy Bear Toss
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ice skates, hockey pucks and teddy bears. Friday’s game between SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam will feature a Teddy Bear Toss. It’s all to help children who are in abusive situations. During the hockey game, fans will toss the teddy bears onto the...
Comments / 0