dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Offer Florida Gators RB Commit
ATHENS - The contact period is here, and that means it’s recruiting season for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. They’ll have the rest of the month to prepare for Ohio State, but for now, it’s time to close strong in the 2023 class and extend new offers to younger prospects.
BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett Named Heisman Trophy Finalist
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett was named as a Heisman Trophy finaist Monday night, according to an ESPN telecast. Bennett, Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Bulldogs are 13-0 and coming off a 50-30 win over LSU to win the 2022 SEC Championship. Bennett is joined by TCU QB Max Duggan, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and USC QB Caleb Williams.
UGA QB Stetson Bennett: "Never thought about the Heisman; Just wanted to Play at UGA"
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett is in shock. Kirby Smart‘s signal caller has been selected as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, which is given yearly to college football’s most outstanding player. Bennett released a statment through Georgia Monday night:. “I don’t even know what to...
Why Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Is WRONG About Ohio State
ATHENS - The regular season is over, and the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a dominant SEC Championship victory over LSU. Now, the Bulldogs have a semi-final game against Ohio State coming on December 31st. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart went on the CFP Rankings Show on Sunday to...
Ohio State Legend: "Georgia Will Get Rolled On" by Buckeyes
ATHENS - The College Football Playoffs are set, and that means it’s “talking season” for college football fans who will watch their team play in the Playoffs. Of course, trash talk isn’t just for fans. The “hot takes” will come from everyone over the next few weeks, and we saw a VERY bold take come from an Ohio State Buckeye legend this week.
ESPN Announces Game Time for Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes in Peach Bowl
ATHENS - Dawg Post fills you in on how to tune in as Kirby Smart gets the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs’ ready to play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff at the 2022 Peach Bowl. Time:. 8:00 EST. Date:. Saturday, December 31, 2022. Location:. Mercedes-Benz Stadium...
