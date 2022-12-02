Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Dresses up Her LBD With an "Easter Egg" Pastel Manicure
Selena Gomez may be a bit off-season with her latest pastel manicure, but we trust her judgment because she’s a nail queen who can do no wrong. The star showed off her “Easter Egg” nails done by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, which complemented her faux crocodile-print handbag and LBD (little black dress) seamlessly. Gomez obviously couldn’t choose one shade, so she “tasted the rainbow” and rocked out with Mia Secret‘s Gelux nail polish collection in shades “Maya Blue, “Peppermint,” “Lavender,” “Peace & Love,” and “Bleu de France.”
Hypebae
Gemzeez' Y2K Tooth Gems Are the Ultimate Beauty Accessory
Despite the fact that we’re hurdling toward 2023, Y2K nostalgia is at an all time high and tooth gems are the latest aughts inspired trend to put us in a chokehold. Reminiscent of the blinged out grills that gleamed and glistened in the mouths of every rapper and rockstar nearly 20 years ago, fashion girlies and lovers of experimental beauty have been decking out their molars with bite-sized gems. While the pandemic introduced a slew of avant-garde and innovative trends from clown-core to extreme DIY, tooth gems are in a league of their own as the sparkling dental accessory takes the art of wearing jewelry to new heights.
Hypebae
After Stealing Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian Shares Her Best Advice for Dating Men Like Him
Almost one year after Khloé Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson fathered another woman’s child, Kardashian kept it on brand with another piece of cryptic advice on love. Unfortunately, social media doesn’t seem to think she’s the best source. “Advice of the day: You can’t make someone...
Hypebae
Little Simz Announces New Album, 'No Thank You'
London-based rapper Little Simz took to Instagram to share an update on her music career, announcing that she’ll soon be blessing fans with a brand new album. Titled No Thank You, the album announcement came complete with a cryptic visual which featured the words “Emotion is energy in motion. Honor your truth and feelings. Eradicate fear. Boundaries are important.” It appears that for the new record, Simz isn’t trying to please anyone other than herself and wants to highlight the importance of setting boundaries and taking care of yourself.
Hypebae
Here's What Khloé Kardashian Has to Say About Love and Relationships
Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram over the weekend to share some lessons in love that she’s learned as a result of her own relationships. Clearly taking some much-needed time to reflect and reassess, the reality star shared a cryptic series of Instagram stories, which she has since deleted. “Advice of the day: You can’t make someone love you by giving them more of what they don’t already appreciate,” the first story read.
Hypebae
Say Hello to Camila Cabello’s "Sorority Sister" Blunt Lob Haircut
We were recently introduced to and loving Camila Cabello‘s shaggy wolf cut — and now the star has undergone another drastic change. This time she opted to cut a few layers off just in time for winter. The blunt lob is quite a 180 from her wolfed-out fringe....
Hypebae
Jenna Ortega Had COVID-19 While Filming the Iconic 'Wednesday' Dance Scene
Believe it or not, Jenna Ortega‘s dance scene in Netflix‘s Wednesday almost could have looked super different. The actor revealed she had COVID-19 while filming the iconic sequence, which altered her performance. Ortega elaborated on the process. “I choreographed that myself!” she told NME in a recent interview....
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: A Sneak Peek at Pucci x Fusalp's Ski Capsule Inspired by Nostalgia
For its latest collaboration, Pucci has joined forces with heritage Alpine skiwear brand Fusalp on a capsule for the slopes this winter. Arriving as part of the French brand’s 70th anniversary, the collaboration will feature a range of skiwear as well as leisure styles. Fusalp’s bestselling styles — the Gardena jacket, the Elancia and Belalp ski pants, and the Maria ski suit — are reimagined in a Pucci aesthetic inspired by the joyful, playful and energetic spirit of the 1970s.
Hypebae
Stay Extra Warm This Season With 66North's Wool Accessories
If you’ve been on the hunt for cozy garments and accessories to add to your wardrobe this season, 66North has you covered. The Icelandic brand has dropped a new wool capsule featuring your favorite winter items — sweaters, balaclavas, beanies and scarves. The four-piece capsule, a tribute to...
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Takes Miami by Storm With a Honey Wheat Barbie Half-Up
Like her sister Kim Kardashian, Khloé has undergone a honey wheat blonde hair transformation and it’s giving early ’00s all over again — but in the most updated way. Spotted at Art Basel Miami, Khlo sports a half-up half-down hairstyle in the most flattering shade of mid-brown blonde. Taking to Instagram with the caption, “Miami is always a good idea.” Her hair moment mirrors the same sentiment. The look was crafted by master stylist Chris Appleton, who served the star with the most voluminous and bounciest body waves we’ve ever seen for her. Khloé’s hair moment is ultra-fem, so to add a bit of contrast to the hair, she opted for a black bodysuit and faded black denim jeans with oversized hoops and an XXL manicure.
Hypebae
Florence Pugh Shows Us How to Confidently Rock a ‘60s Flipped Bob
Florence Pugh is one of the UK girlies that knows her stuff when it comes to hair and makeup. Her red carpet style wins her all ten’s across the board and her latest flipped retro bob cements our sentiments. Spotted at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards, pugh gave...
Hypebae
Vanessa Hudgens' Scorpion Queen Updo Is Goth-Glam Excellence
2022 has served garage-glam goth elegance on all beauty fronts for hair, makeup and nails. As Jenna Ortega‘s makeup in Wednesday is currently trending, we have Vanessa Hudgens keeping up the spirit with a complex, braided/twisted updo that serves dark sartorial elegance. Los Angeles-based hairstylist Sami Knight styled Hudgens’...
Hypebae
INTERVIEW: The Rise and Rise of House of Sunny
The lily-pad motif, the three perfectly shaped cut-outs on the back, and the stretchy, ever-forgiving silhouette. Yes, it’s the House of Sunny Hockney dress, arguably one of the most desirable dresses of the 21st century. The single silhouette has transcended colorways, seasons and countries, as the brand continues to be one of Gen Z’s most-loved wardrobe staples.
Hypebae
Meet Lace Charms, the Bling Your Sneakers Deserve
Sneaker embellishments are a key trend we’ve spotlighted in the footwear world, amidst an uptick in lace locks and charms adorning footwear favorites from Nike to Adidas. Luckily, LA-based brand Lace Charms has you covered offering a range of lace tips, sneaker chains and shoelaces. On the heels of...
