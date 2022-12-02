Like her sister Kim Kardashian, Khloé has undergone a honey wheat blonde hair transformation and it’s giving early ’00s all over again — but in the most updated way. Spotted at Art Basel Miami, Khlo sports a half-up half-down hairstyle in the most flattering shade of mid-brown blonde. Taking to Instagram with the caption, “Miami is always a good idea.” Her hair moment mirrors the same sentiment. The look was crafted by master stylist Chris Appleton, who served the star with the most voluminous and bounciest body waves we’ve ever seen for her. Khloé’s hair moment is ultra-fem, so to add a bit of contrast to the hair, she opted for a black bodysuit and faded black denim jeans with oversized hoops and an XXL manicure.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO