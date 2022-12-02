Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
ATF Spotlight: Cyber Group Studios
The dinosaur-led comedy adventure series Gigantosaurus tops Cyber Group Studios’ ATF highlights. Following four dinosaurs as they grow in the world of Cretacia, “Gigantosaurus is Cyber Group Studios’ biggest hit and has already proven to be successful in more than 194 territories around the world,” says Pauline Berard, international sales executive.
Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
World Screen News
Netflix Philippines Slates First Lady Premiere
GMA Network’s prime-time series First Lady, a sequel to The First Nanny, is slated to premiere on Netflix Philippines on December 9. The First Nanny ended with the fairy-tale romance of President Glenn Acosta and Melody. First Lady sees the newlyweds navigate trust, doubt, change and tradition as Glenn seeks another term for his presidency and Melody assesses her place in his busy life.
World Screen News
ABC, Screen Australia Commission House of Gods
ABC and Screen Australia have ordered the six-part drama House of Gods, which will be produced by Matchbox Pictures for a 2023 release. Set in Western Sydney, the series centers on an imam’s family and the Australian Arab/Iraqi community he leads, exploring the personal cost of influence as he and his family grapple with power, politics and privilege. Co-creator and writer Osamah Sami (Ali’s Wedding, Savage River), son of a head cleric, brings his own experiences to the series.
World Screen News
Video Interview: Gangs of London’s Thomas Benski & Tom Butterworth
Set one year after the violent reckonings of season one, Gangs of London is out with a sophomore run. The series, from Pulse Films, has upped the ante in season two, which has already debuted on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. and AMC+ in the U.S. and recently launched on Lionsgate+ in LatAm. It’s full of twists and turns and cinematic action sequences, introducing new characters as unexpected leaders emerge.
World Screen News
Leo & Tig Season Two Debuts on YouTube in Italy
The second season of Leo & Tig, created by Parovoz Studio, has premiered on the series’ official Italian YouTube channel, Leo & Tig Italia. The series, which sees the curious and brave leopard cub Leo and his cautious Siberian tiger friend Tig overcome their fears and help each other, is also airing daily on Rai Yoyo during two slots and is available on-demand on Rai Play.
World Screen News
Passion Distribution Sells Programming into AsiaPac
Passion Distribution has sold over 100 hours of content from its documentary and factual-entertainment slate into the AsiaPac region. Yoon N Company acquired Art That Made Us, produced by ClearStory and Menace Productions, for Korea. The docuseries tells an alternative history of the British Isles through 1,500 years of art.
World Screen News
Richard Johns Launches Argo Films
British producer Richard Johns, whose credits include Shadow of a Vampire, has set up Argo Films. The new indie has been established to produce a new generation of smart, ambitious, original film and TV projects with established and high-profile creative talent and to find and nurture the next generation of outstanding new voices within the industry.
World Screen News
Hallmark Media Taps Disney Veteran
Hallmark Media has appointed Kelly Garrett, a 14-year Disney veteran, as VP of development. Garrett will play an integral role in the development of Hallmark Media’s holiday programming, sourcing material and spearheading projects from development to production to final delivery. Previously, Garrett spent more than 14 years at Disney,...
World Screen News
Sandra Stern Promoted at Lionsgate
Sandra Stern has been promoted to vice chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group. A key member of the company’s senior management team for nearly 20 years, Stern has helped to guide Lionsgate’s television business to record-breaking revenue growth during nearly every year of her tenure. She helped lead the studio’s television business to unprecedented success this year, with a record 14 new shows picked up to series and 15 current series renewed for additional seasons.
World Screen News
HBO Max Launches on Prime Video in the U.S.
Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon have struck a deal that sees HBO Max once again become available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S. Prime customers can sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month. Subscribers will have access to 15,000 hours of premium content and an expanded content offering that will be available in Warner Bros. Discovery’s enhanced streaming service when it launches next year.
World Screen News
Cineflix Working on Descendants Doc Anthology
Cineflix Productions has revealed The Descendants, a four-part documentary anthology that explores the family lines of iconic figures in history. The production will explore the descendants of Mohandas “Mahatma” Gandhi, Eleanor Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Martin Luther King, Jr. Giving exclusive access, the four families will share private collections of archival materials and intimate, untold stories.
World Screen News
New Series to Profile Prolific Conman David Bloom
Aliza Rosen’s AYR Media has teamed up with veteran producer Alex Baskin to shine a light on the cons and crimes of Wall Street and Hollywood scammer David Bloom. Together, the partners are producing a new podcast and developing a nonfiction series, both of which will track the professional con artist’s decades of deceit. The projects promise to shed light on previously unknown scams and victims, as well as the high-profile ruses that landed Bloom behind bars and in the press.
Comments / 0