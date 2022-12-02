Read full article on original website
World Screen News
Netflix Philippines Slates First Lady Premiere
GMA Network’s prime-time series First Lady, a sequel to The First Nanny, is slated to premiere on Netflix Philippines on December 9. The First Nanny ended with the fairy-tale romance of President Glenn Acosta and Melody. First Lady sees the newlyweds navigate trust, doubt, change and tradition as Glenn seeks another term for his presidency and Melody assesses her place in his busy life.
World Screen News
Richard Johns Launches Argo Films
British producer Richard Johns, whose credits include Shadow of a Vampire, has set up Argo Films. The new indie has been established to produce a new generation of smart, ambitious, original film and TV projects with established and high-profile creative talent and to find and nurture the next generation of outstanding new voices within the industry.
World Screen News
ITV Studios Cooking Formats Land AsiaPac Commissions
Several ITV Studios cooking formats have been commissioned for adaptations in Mongolia and Thailand. In Mongolia, Central TV has ordered two seasons of Rat in the Kitchen, a new competitive cooking show with a whodunit twist. Season one is set to air early next year. In Thailand, Channel 7 has...
World Screen News
ATF Spotlight: Studio 100 Media
Studio 100 Media’s slate features Vegesaurs, a preschool series set in a prehistoric world populated by creatures such as Tricarrotops and Pea-Rexes. “Vegesaurs is a fresh and unique take on the dinosaur genre with characters you can only find in this show,” says Vanessa Windhager, sales executive. She adds, “Vegetables and fruits were never so much fun!”
World Screen News
Winsing Animation Bringing New 2023 Slate to ATF
Winsing Animation is set to attend the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) with its 2023 slate, which features a variety of new titles from its hit franchises. The lineup features the new series GG Bond: Racing and the animated feature film GG Bond: Racing 72H, as well as two new space-themed GOGOBUS series, including the 2D GOGOBUS: Space Journal.
World Screen News
HBO Max Launches on Prime Video in the U.S.
Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon have struck a deal that sees HBO Max once again become available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S. Prime customers can sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month. Subscribers will have access to 15,000 hours of premium content and an expanded content offering that will be available in Warner Bros. Discovery’s enhanced streaming service when it launches next year.
