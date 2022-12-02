Read full article on original website
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
A Love Song review – heartwrenching performance in tender portrait of loneliness
Veteran American character actor Dale Dickey gets the first lead role of her screen career in this tender emotional vignette: it is as sad as a country song. She plays Faye, a middle-aged woman on her own who is camping on a dusty site by a lake in the Colorado mountains. Faye is evidently waiting for a letter: the postman keeps showing up and telling her there’s nothing for her. But she won’t move until she gets this important message from a certain someone from her past who wants to meet up.
Body Am I by Moheb Costandi review – the new science of self-consciousness
Moheb Costandi’s title is taken from Nietzsche’s philosophical masterpiece Thus Spoke Zarathustra: “The awakened and knowing say: body am I entirely, and nothing more; and soul is only the name for something about the body.” The radical rejection of mind-body dualism expressed in this sentence is shared today by most neuroscientists, who believe that the mind is a product of the brain. Indeed, this “neurocentric” view has been widely accepted and, writes Costandi, “the idea that we are our brains is now firmly established”.
Why is 'gaslighting' the word of the year? Maybe this is why
Merriam-Webster, on its website, lists 57 synonyms for "deceive." Fool, trick, mislead, delude, misinform, dupe, con and bamboozle are just some of them. But it's a new — or new-ish —one that has been putting search engines into overdrive this year. "Gaslight" is their Word of the Year...
