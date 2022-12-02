ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Courthouse News Service

Midterm elections prove Nevada still a swing state

LAS VEGAS (CN) — How does Nevada elect a Republican governor challenger while Democrats take three of four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and a U.S Senate race?. “Nevada has always been a swing state. People like to say ‘oh, it’s red; oh, it’s blue.’ No, it goes back and forth,” said Mark Peplowski, a former professor in political science at College of Southern Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
Courthouse News Service

Fourth Circuit rehears challenge to Maryland assault weapons ban

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — For the second time, a Fourth Circuit panel on Tuesday heard arguments in a legal battle between gun owners and Maryland over the constitutionality of the state’s semiautomatic weapons ban. Gun owners and gun rights organizations, including Firearms Policy Coalition and the Second Amendment...
MARYLAND STATE
Courthouse News Service

Illinois rules for getting on ballot debated at Seventh Circuit

CHICAGO (CN) — The Chicago-based Seventh Circuit heard oral arguments Monday in a lawsuit claiming Illinois election law imposes a bar for entry that is unconstitutionally high for candidates outside the Republican-Democrat duopoly. The lead plaintiff in the suit, a central Illinois man named David Gill, first attempted to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Courthouse News Service

Endangered Amargosa vole at risk of extinction from hot spring tourism

LOS ANGELES (CN) — The endangered Amaragosa vole, of which just a few hundred survive along a small stretch of the Amargosa River near the California-Nevada border, faces extinction in the next couple of years from tourists visiting the hot spring in the mammal's habitat. The Center for Biological...
NEVADA STATE

