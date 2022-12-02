Read full article on original website
Anthony Bowens On The Acclaimed Having Multiple Catchphrases In AEW, Reveals Phrase That Is Similar To Steve Austin’s “What”
AEW star and current tag champion Anthony Bowens from The Acclaimed recently sat-down with Alison Rosen from Your New Best Friend, where Bowens discussed a number of different wrestling-related topics, including how he and Max Caster have numerous catchphrases that are super popular with the AEW fanbase. Check out Bowens’ full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Arn Anderson Recalls Not Speaking To Tully Blanchard For 10 Years After 1989 WWE Departure
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters departing the WWF in 1989 on the most recent “ARN” podcast. In 1989, Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard gave WWE their notice that they would be returning to WCW. When WCW learned Blanchard had tested positive for drugs, they decided...
Update On AEW Full Gear PPV Buy Estimates
AEW Full Gear took place in Newark, New Jersey, on November 19, and the pay-per-view buy estimates are in. The pay-per-view buy estimates for AEW Full Gear 2022 have been revealed. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “The best PPV estimate right now is 137,000 to 140,000...
Dustin Rhodes Reveals 2023 Will Be His Last Year Wrestling
As an active in-ring performer, Dustin Rhodes is hanging up his boots. The AEW star said that 2023 will be his final year as an in-ring performer at the Blizzard Brawl event on Saturday night. He revealed that he had around a year left on his AEW contract in November....
Jim Ross Talks British Bulldog’s WWE Main Event Push, Substance Issues Affecting His Career
On a recent edition of Grilling with JR, Jim Ross discussed the career of the “British Bulldog,” Davey Boy Smith. Here are the highlights:. Vince McMahon not being happy Bulldog vs Diesel in October 1995:. “I know [Vince] was pissed off, but I learned from working with him,...
Larry Zbyszko Allegedly Was Stoned For WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Larry Zbyszko received a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015, but the ‘living legend’ was allegedly high throughout the ceremony. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash recalled Zbyszko mellowing out for speech. “I went into the Hall of Fame. So it’s 2015 and [Mean] Gene’s...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
Alicia Atout Discusses What She’s Learned About Herself Since Joining MLW
MLW backstage reporter Alicia Atout recently joined Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth conversation about her time with the promotion, which included Atout discussing how much MLW has grown since she joined, and what she has learned about herself in the process. Highlights from the interview can be found below. How...
WWE House Show Results from Petersburg, VA 12/4/2022
Thanks to Paul Miller for the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show in Petersburg, Virginia at the VSU Multipurpose Center:. * Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Gallows pinned Mysterio after a Magic Killer. There was a big reaction when Mia Yim slammed Finn Balor.
WWE Files ‘WWE Ring Leaders’ Trademark
WWE filed to trademark “WWE Ring Leaders” on December 1st. It is for organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes’ names, images, and likenesses (NILs). Here is the description:. “Mark For: WWE RING LEADERS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories...
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/8/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Washington, DC to air on Thursday’s episode:. * WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance defeated Tamina Snuka. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE...
Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Respects Vince McMahon Professionally More Now Than Ever
Eric Bischoff said on Steve Fall’s Ten Count that despite the two men’s past, his professional respect for Vince McMahon has never been stronger. The reason for that is because of the seamless transition following his departure as WWE CEO and Chairman and the resilience of WWE as a result of the system he put into place.
Claudio Castagnoli Addresses Reports That William Regal Is Leaving AEW: “We Have To Wait and See”
AEW superstar and former ROH world champion Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, most notably how the Swiss-Superman feels after hearing reports that his mentor, William Regal, is leaving AEW and headed back to WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
EC3 Names Two Current AEW Stars That John Cena Took Under His Wing In WWE
The Nexus, a group of NXT “rookies” that included wrestlers like Wade Barrett, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), and Bray Wyatt, was the focus of a notable storyline due to John Cena’s interest in the WWE NXT developmental brand. On a recent edition of the Wrestling Outlaws, EC3...
New Details Revealed on the Format of the AEW Fight Forever Video Game
Evil Uno has revealed new details on the AEW Fight Forever video game. Uno has worked closely on the game, and he recently told Fightful Select that he’s under the impression that Fight Forever will be a single-release, which will constantly evolve over time. This has been rumored and speculated on in the past.
Tony Khan Compliments The Acclaimed For Working Themselves Up From The Bottom and Becoming One Of AEW’s Hottest Acts
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined the Battlegrounds podcast to hype this Saturday’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view, as well as discuss a wide range of rassling topics, including his thoughts on AEW’s current tag team champions, The Acclaimed. Check out what Khan had to say about one of his hottest acts in the highlights below.
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Elimination Chamber
WrestleTix noted the show is now effectively sold out, following the general public sale on December 2. WWE has also sold a lot of tickets for Royal Rumble as the event recently broke the record for the largest gate for a Royal Rumble event. Elimination Chamber will take place on the road to WrestleMania 39, which will take place on April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium.
MJF Applies For “Reign Of Terror” Trademark
AEW World Champion MJF applied to trademark the term “Reign Of Terror” on December 1st with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing was made through Michael E. Dockins, who helped wrestlers secure their trademarks. The filing for the trademark notes that it is for the following,
Eric Bischoff Tried To Talk A Former Impact Star Out Of Being In Pro Wrestling
In 2010, Garett Bischof followed in his father’s footsteps by starting a career in wrestling as a referee for Impact Wrestling. He did it under a fake identity so nobody would know he was the son of former WCW President Eric Bischoff, who was then employed by Impact as a backstage worker.
AEW Dark Reportedly Returning to Universal Studios
AEW is reportedly returning to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida later this month. A new report from Fightful Select notes that AEW Dark tapings are scheduled for Saturday, December 17. These will be the first AEW Dark tapings in Orlando since August. AEW previously taped there every 4-6 weeks from September 2021 – August 2020 with 10 tapings held.
