Portland, OR

Portland at Pitt men's soccer: How to watch; what to watch for

By Paul Danzer
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hb6nJ_0jVi3Ch900 A spot in the national semifinals at stake when Pilots and Panthers tangle Saturday morning in Pittsburgh.

In the national quarterfinals for the first time since 1995, the Portland Pilots shoot for a semifinal spot in the NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament when they play at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pittsburgh.

HOW TO WATCH

When: 10 a.m. PT Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Ambrose Urbanic Field (Astroturf; capacity 1,000), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Watch: ESPN+ paid streaming service.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

In the Pitt Panthers, the Portland Pilots face a foe with multiple weapons in their quest to reach the NCAA Division I Men's Soccer College Cup.

NCAA Tournament wins over UC Riverside, Oregon State and Western Michigan have advanced Portland to the national quarterfinals. The Pilots (15-2-3) play at Pittsburgh (11-4-5).

Pitt is coached by one of the most successful coaches in college soccer. Following a successful run at Wake Forest that included a national championship, Jay Vidovich served one season (2015) as the head coach of the Portland Timbers developmental team, T2. He left that role to return to coaching college soccer at Pitt. This is the third year in a row the Panthers made the national quarterfinals. They made the semifinals two years ago.

Portland coach Nick Carlin-Voigt sees Pitt as a team that, like the Pilots, wants to possess the ball.

"They have some talented guys that we need to be aware of, but we have some guys who can cause trouble for them, as well," Carlin-Voigt said.

One of the Panthers' main men is Valentin Noel, a first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference senior midfielder from France who scored twice in Pitt's second-round win over Akron and once in last week's upset of top seed Kentucky. Noel leads Pitt with 10 goals. Junior 6-foot forward Bertin Jaquesson, another Frenchman, has eight goals including one against Kentucky.

The Panthers' other first-team all-ACC performer is junior midfielder Filip Mirkovic (three goals, 12 assists).

Among a group of graduate transfers who have played key roles for Pitt is French defender Yanis Leerman, who was selected by the Chicago Fire in the fourth round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft after three seasons at Central Florida.

The Panthers are 11-4-5. They have scored 41 goals and allowed 21.

The Pilots rank fifth nationally averaging 2.55 goals per match (51 goals in 20 matches). Brandon Cambridge is Portland's top scorer with 12 goals, tied for seventh nationally. Cambridge's seven assists are second most on the team.

Thirteen Pilots have scored goals. Other scoring leaders are Jacob Babalai (eight goals, four assists), Sebastian Nava (four goals 10 assists) Gurman Sangha (six goals, six assists) and CJ Tibbling (seven goals, two assists).

In their last five matches, Portland and goalkeeper George Tasouris have been scored on one time — by UC Riverside in the final moments of the 2-1 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Pitt and Portland this season played two common opponents. Each drew with Denver (Portland 0-0 on the road, Pitt 2-2 at home) and beat West Virginia (Portland 2-1 at home, Pitt 3-0 at home).

