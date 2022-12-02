Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
itrwrestling.com
Drew McIntyre’s WWE SmackDown Replacement Revealed
While Drew McIntyre was absent from the December 2nd episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced on that show that he would be teaming with Sheamus on December 12th to take on The Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Drew McIntyre took to social...
itrwrestling.com
Matt Riddle Stretchered Out Of WWE Raw
Ahead of the December 5th episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that Matt Riddle and Elias would be taking on The Usos in an attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship after the two teams came face to face during a backstage segment on November 28th. However,...
itrwrestling.com
“Fire Ronda Rousey” Trends Following WWE SmackDown For Second Show Running
Ronda Rousey has always had something of a strained relationship with a number of WWE fans and it appears that it is getting worse. At WWE Survivor Series, Rousey defended her SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi, but came under fire from fans for her performance. In particular, those online...
itrwrestling.com
Sami Zayn Reveals What He’s Learned From Roman Reigns
After losing out to Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38, and just generally not having things not go his way, Sami Zayn sought some friendship with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. What began with Zayn helping The Usos in matches, and playing the role of annoying little brother, led to him...
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Owens On Why He’s Trying To Distance His Career From Sami Zayn’s
The history between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens is well-documented. The two have been friends for decades, and their public friendship has been put to the test numerous times as they’ve become on-screen rivals in various promotions. After years in promotions such as ROH and PWG, Kevin Owens finally...
itrwrestling.com
AEW Star Steps Up Training As Return Edges Nearer
Thunder Rosa hasn’t wrestled since August and was recently forced to give up her AEW Women’s Championship as her absence from the company continues. The star had originally been scheduled to face Toni Storm at All Out on September 4th with her title on the line. It has since been reported that the star was going to lose to Storm that night. With Rosa out of action, Storm became Interim Women’s Champion, a title she lost to Jamie Hayter at Full Gear. Following her victory, Hayter was declared the ‘full’ AEW Women’s Champion.
itrwrestling.com
William Regal Said To Have “Regretted” AEW Move, Citing Maturity Issue With Management
After weeks of rampant speculation it was reported on December 4th that William Regal was “gone” from AEW. Furthermore, the star is said to be going back to WWE, less than a year after being released by the company. On the November 30th episode of AEW Dynamite, William...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Raw Ratings – December 5th, 2022
The December 5th episode of WWE Raw emanated from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. and saw a series of triple threat matches to determine who will face off next week for a chance at Bianca Belair’s WWE Raw Women’s Championship. In the first bout, Bayley was victorious in defeating Asuka and Rhea Ripley when she scored the pinfall on Asuka.
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker’s Iconic Ring Gear Resurfaces In Surprising Location
Over the course of his legendary three-decade WWE career, The Undertaker terrorised the roster with his intimidating persona and athleticism that seemed to defy his 6ft 10in frame. The Deadman’s gear was a key part of his presentation, ranging from the classic duster and hat at the beginning of his career to the more elaborate capes and leather he wore during his biggest entrances. But what happened to his attire once it disappears from our screens?
itrwrestling.com
WWE Once Asked Becky Lynch To Shave Her Head Bald
While Hair vs. Hair Matches are nothing new in wrestling, asking a female star to shave her head for no real reason is a little unorthodox. When the woman in question is one of the biggest stars in the world, Becky Lynch, that pitch becomes even more surreal. During a...
itrwrestling.com
Who Was Bray Wyatt’s Last Opponent Before His WWE Release?
Bray Wyatt made his stunning return to WWE at Extreme Rules on October 8th. His appearance came after weeks of teases across WWE television and live events. The ‘white rabbit’ vignettes became a regular feature of WWE programming and included interactive puzzles, all signalling to his return. Since...
itrwrestling.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Vince McMahon Shaving His Head Bald
In early 2007 Vince McMahon became wrapped up in a surreal on-screen feud with Donald Trump. After some back and forth between the two businessmen, a clash between the pair was set for WrestleMania 23. Or at least, kind of. At the event Umaga competed on behalf of McMahon, while...
itrwrestling.com
Seth Rollins Shares Incredible Heartwarming Story About Jonathan Gresham
Though Seth Rollins is one of World Wrestling Entertainment’s hottest commodities these days, it is heartwarming to see that he still remembers his roots. Before WWE, Seth Rollins was a regular in several top American indie promotions, such as Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Full Impact Pro.
itrwrestling.com
Matt Hardy Reveals What Exactly Went Wrong During Infamous Joey Mercury Ladder Botch
At Armageddon 2006, Joey Mercury was an unfortunate victim to one of the most brutal accidents of the Ruthless Aggression Era. The accident happened in a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match between MNM, The Hardy Boyz, Paul London & Brian Kendrick, and William Regal & Dave Taylor. In a spot involving...
itrwrestling.com
Donald Trump Was Stunned By Brutality Of WrestleMania Ladder Match
At WWE WrestleMania 23 in 2007, future president of the United States Donald Trump and then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took part in the famed Battle of the Billionaires that saw Bobby Lashley compete on behalf of Trump against Umaga, who was fighting for Vince McMahon. Steve Austin served as the special guest referee for the bout.
itrwrestling.com
Multiple Top Tag Teams Blast The Usos After PWI Ranks Them #1 Tag Team
Pro Wrestling Illustrated makes waves every time they release a ranking list, and their recent revelation of the PWI Tag Team 100 has proven to be no exception. The publication named The Usos as the number one tag team of the year, followed by FTR and The Briscoes in the second and third spots.
itrwrestling.com
Kenny Omega Predicts Seth Rollins Will Be A “Very Deserving” Future WWE Hall Of Famer
After finding success in Ring of Honor and becoming World Champion Seth Rollins headed to WWE in 2010. The former Tyler Black spent two years in Florida Championship Wrestling and later NXT before arriving on the main roster as part of The Shield in 2012. This began a stellar run...
itrwrestling.com
William Regal Names AEW Star Who Is “Far Better At Our Job” Than He Is
William Regal has been releasing weekly episodes of his Gentleman Villain podcast since June 2nd, 2022. Alongside co-host Matt Koon, Regal has covered many subjects, such as British Wrestling, his time spent with Japanese legend Tajiri, and his role as NXT General Manager. On a recent episode of Gentleman Villain,...
itrwrestling.com
“The Rock’s Been Lying” – Joe Rogan Makes Bold Steroid Claims About Dwayne Johnson
The use of steroids by media personalities and entertainers has been back in the news following recent admissions by the self-styled “Liver King.” In light of the exposé, Joe Rogan has now turned his attention to Dwayne Johnson. The “Liver King” Brian Johnson rose to social media...
Comments / 0