WATCH: Biden fumbles way through Macron's White House visit
President Joe Biden had a few viral moments Thursday as he welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House.
French President Macron lands in NOLA, ready for cultural immersion on the Bayou
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Bonjour, New Orleans! Today, French President Emmanuel Macron visits the Big Easy for discussions on culture, climate change, the French language, and history (and maybe a few beignets!). WGNO is live in NOLA as we cover the visit of President Macron and his wife, French...
Macron hits New Orleans' French Quarter, meets with Musk
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday in Louisiana, the American state most closely aligned historically with his country, to celebrate their longstanding cultural ties and discuss energy policy and climate change. Macron met with political leaders and strolled through New Orleans’ historic French Quarter, the heart of the city, stopping to talk and shake hands with bystanders. He paused next to a street brass band and nodded and clapped as they played “When the Saints Go Marching In.” Macron also said he met with billionaire Elon Musk for what he called a “clear and honest discussion” about Twitter, days after a top European Union official warned the social media platform’s new owner that the company must do more to protect users from harmful content. The visit is the first by a French president since Valery Giscard d’Estaing traveled to Lafayette and New Orleans in 1976. The only other French president to visit Louisiana was Charles de Gaulle in 1960.
Nancy Pelosi Glitters in Gold Dress at the White House State Dinner for Emmanuel Macron
Nancy Pelosi arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Thursday wearing a dress paying homage to French fashion. For the dinner honoring French president Emmanuel Macron, the Speaker of the House wore a gold sequin floral patterned long-sleeve dress with a round neckline by Giambattista Valli. Pelosi finished off her look with gold-tone pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings.
'Armed force' must deploy to Haiti to stop 'biblical' migration event, top Biden officials say: Report
Top U.S. officials are pushing for allies to deploy a "multinational armed force" to stabilize Haiti amid gang violence. Officials say the chaos could cause mass migration.
Trump calls the US 'a mess' after Herschel Walker loses Georgia runoff election
Donald Trump has said the US is in “big trouble” after yet another one of his electoral endorsements flopped in a midterm elections runoff. Democrat Raphael Warnock beat the MAGAGA king’s handpicked Republican candidate Herschel Walker to hold on to his Georgia seat. This means that Joe Biden’s party has gained a 51-49 majority in the Senate, and the person who’s really in “big trouble” now is Trump. It’s more proof that his backing holds little currency with voters. Or, indeed, that it puts people off.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The former president has largely been blamed for costing the Republicans...
Al Jazeera journalist Abu Akleh killing referred to ICC
The news outlet, Al Jazeera, has referred the case of Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court. She was a journalist for Al Jazeera who was killed in the spring in the West Bank, allegedly by a bullet from the Israeli Defense Forces. The World's Marco Werman talks to Abderrahim Foukara, Al Jazeera's DC bureau chief, about the referral to the ICC on behalf of their reporter.
The Bidens' first state dinner features butter-poached lobster with a side of hospitality
President Joe Biden is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday, using the very first state dinner of his presidency to shore up relations with a key American ally whose friendship has until recently been on the rocks.
Biden-Macron State Dinner Updates: State Dinner Captured in Photos
President Joe Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron for the first state dinner of his presidency.
Jennifer Garner and her daughter are twinning at White House state dinner
Jennifer Garner is hopefully getting some "cool mom" points from her eldest daughter Violet, after bringing the teen to a White House state dinner on Dec. 1. Garner and the 17-year-old were captured in a sweet moment as they entered the party, held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron, who attended with his wife, Brigitte Macron.
Iran protesters call for nationwide shutdown
Activists in Iran are calling for three days of strikes and demonstrations. Protests have swept the country since the death of Mahsa Aminim in police custody in September. The World’s Marco Werman speaks with Ali Vaez, the International Crisis Group’s Iran project director, about the continuing unrest. Every...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis On ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, cited Black American music stars, who he referred to as 'descendants of African-American slaves,' as the reason behind the collapse of Russian society.
