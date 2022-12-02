ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macron hits New Orleans' French Quarter, meets with Musk

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday in Louisiana, the American state most closely aligned historically with his country, to celebrate their longstanding cultural ties and discuss energy policy and climate change. Macron met with political leaders and strolled through New Orleans’ historic French Quarter, the heart of the city, stopping to talk and shake hands with bystanders. He paused next to a street brass band and nodded and clapped as they played “When the Saints Go Marching In.” Macron also said he met with billionaire Elon Musk for what he called a “clear and honest discussion” about Twitter, days after a top European Union official warned the social media platform’s new owner that the company must do more to protect users from harmful content. The visit is the first by a French president since Valery Giscard d’Estaing traveled to Lafayette and New Orleans in 1976. The only other French president to visit Louisiana was Charles de Gaulle in 1960.
Nancy Pelosi Glitters in Gold Dress at the White House State Dinner for Emmanuel Macron

Nancy Pelosi arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Thursday wearing a dress paying homage to French fashion. For the dinner honoring French president Emmanuel Macron, the Speaker of the House wore a gold sequin floral patterned long-sleeve dress with a round neckline by Giambattista Valli. Pelosi finished off her look with gold-tone pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings.
Trump calls the US 'a mess' after Herschel Walker loses Georgia runoff election

Donald Trump has said the US is in “big trouble” after yet another one of his electoral endorsements flopped in a midterm elections runoff. Democrat Raphael Warnock beat the MAGAGA king’s handpicked Republican candidate Herschel Walker to hold on to his Georgia seat. This means that Joe Biden’s party has gained a 51-49 majority in the Senate, and the person who’s really in “big trouble” now is Trump. It’s more proof that his backing holds little currency with voters. Or, indeed, that it puts people off.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The former president has largely been blamed for costing the Republicans...
Al Jazeera journalist Abu Akleh killing referred to ICC

The news outlet, Al Jazeera, has referred the case of Shireen Abu Akleh to the International Criminal Court. She was a journalist for Al Jazeera who was killed in the spring in the West Bank, allegedly by a bullet from the Israeli Defense Forces. The World's Marco Werman talks to Abderrahim Foukara, Al Jazeera's DC bureau chief, about the referral to the ICC on behalf of their reporter.
Iran protesters call for nationwide shutdown

Activists in Iran are calling for three days of strikes and demonstrations. Protests have swept the country since the death of Mahsa Aminim in police custody in September. The World’s Marco Werman speaks with Ali Vaez, the International Crisis Group’s Iran project director, about the continuing unrest. Every...

