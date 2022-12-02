ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Largest Middle Eastern book publisher in Europe closes

Al Saqi Books is closing its doors in London. The Middle Eastern bookseller and publishers was the largest in Europe and a literary institution in London. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Elias Jahshan, a journalist and editor in London, about the hole Al Saqi is leaving in Europe's Middle Eastern literary scene.
New menopause policy for UK health workers

One in 10 people in Britain have quit their jobs because of menopause, according to Fawcett Society, a leading women's rights charity in the UK. Britain’s National Health Service, (NHS) is introducing new guidelines including flexible working hours to help people deal with distressing menopause symptoms. But health campaigners say there's still a long way go to raise awareness around the issue. The World's Europe correspondent Orla Barry has more.
Layoffs sweeping the tech industry hitting visa holders hard

The US employs hundreds of thousands of tech workers who hold H1-B visas. They can stay in the country as long as they keep their jobs. Recent layoffs, however, mean that thousands are now scrambling to find new work, or they will have to leave. KQED's Rachael Myrow reports it's a tough time for visa holders to find a new job.
In China, zero-CVOID policy begins to lift

Recent protests against China's strict zero-COVID policy took a lot of people by surprise. But they might have worked. The Chinese government is now taking steps to ease the rules around the pandemic lockdowns that sparked so much public frustration. The World's Asia correspondent Patrick Winn has been following the story and he speaks with host Marco Werman.
TPS expansion for Haitians living in the US

The Biden administration said Monday that it would expand temporary legal status for Haitians already living in the United States. Julia Gelatt of the Migration Policy Institute in Washington tells host Marco Werman about the impact of the decision and why conditions in the Caribbean nation were deemed too dangerous for Haitians’ forced return.
