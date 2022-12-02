Read full article on original website
Related
World
In China, zero-CVOID policy begins to lift
Recent protests against China's strict zero-COVID policy took a lot of people by surprise. But they might have worked. The Chinese government is now taking steps to ease the rules around the pandemic lockdowns that sparked so much public frustration. The World's Asia correspondent Patrick Winn has been following the story and he speaks with host Marco Werman.
World
Iran protesters call for nationwide shutdown
Activists in Iran are calling for three days of strikes and demonstrations. Protests have swept the country since the death of Mahsa Aminim in police custody in September. The World’s Marco Werman speaks with Ali Vaez, the International Crisis Group’s Iran project director, about the continuing unrest. Every...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Russia Responds to Report Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself
Rumors speculate the Russian president is suffering from myriad illnesses, such as cancer and Parkinson's disease.
Meta vows to boycott US news outlets on Facebook if Dem-sponsored ad revenue bill is signed into law
Meta threatens to boycott U.S. news outlets from its platform if a new anti-Big Tech bill sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is passed by Congress.
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
The EU warns Elon Musk that Twitter could be banned if it doesn't comply with content moderation laws: FT
EU commissioner Thierry Breton told Twitter CEO Elon Musk over a call that the platform must comply with a list of rules, the FT reported.
Facebook Parent Threatens To Take All News Off Platforms If US Passes 'Ill-Considered' Bill — But Is It 'Bluffing?'
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc META Communications Director Andy Stone said the social media giant would consider removing news from its platform if Congress passes the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, but the company’s statement was met with skepticism online. What Happened: Stone shared Meta’s statement on the Journalism Competition...
Meta threatens to remove news from Facebook if US Congress passes ‘ill-considered’ journalism bill
Facebook’s parent company Meta has threatened to ban news from the social media platform if the US Congress passes a bill that could make it easier for news outlets to negotiate revenue with tech firms.“If Congress passes an ill-considered journalism bill as part of national security legislation, we will be forced to consider removing news from our platform altogether,” Meta’s head of policy communications Andy Stone tweeted on Tuesday.The bill seeks to make it easier for news organisations to negotiate with Big Tech companies like Apple, Alphabet’s Google and Meta.Publishers have argued that such companies squeeze news organisations out...
Asia stocks lower as China scales back many COVID curbs
Shares fell in Asia on Wednesday with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% even as Beijing announced it was drastically scaling back its “zero-COVID” policies, shifting away from trying to isolate every single case. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 2.5% to 18,949.24 and...
World
Indonesia’s new criminal code arouses fears of democratic backsliding
Indonesia's parliament has overhauled the nation's criminal code. It was long anticipated because it replaces colonial-era laws but it also introduces repressive measures including criminalizing extramarital sex outside of marriage. Marco Werman explores the implications of the new law and the opposition to it with Jeremy Menchik, associate professor in the Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University and the author of “Islam and Democracy in Indonesia: Tolerance Without Liberalism.”
How Asian Streamer Viu Is Fighting Off Global Competition With Youth Focus, Hot Content Trends: K-drama, Boys’ Love & Rising Thai Wave
EXCLUSIVE: Pan-regional streaming service Viu, owned by Hong Kong telco and media group PCCW, has been one of the biggest local success stories in Southeast Asia, holding its own against the entrance of global giants including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. The streamer is number one in terms of monthly active users (MAUs) across Southeast Asia, according to data from Media Partners Asia (MPA), and number three in paid subscribers behind Disney+ and Netflix. In the first half of 2022, Viu’s MAUs grew by 23% to 60.7 million, while paid subscribers increased by 31% to 9.1 million. Viu’s ‘freemium’ business model...
World
New menopause policy for UK health workers
One in 10 people in Britain have quit their jobs because of menopause, according to Fawcett Society, a leading women's rights charity in the UK. Britain’s National Health Service, (NHS) is introducing new guidelines including flexible working hours to help people deal with distressing menopause symptoms. But health campaigners say there's still a long way go to raise awareness around the issue. The World's Europe correspondent Orla Barry has more.
World
Largest Middle Eastern book publisher in Europe closes
Al Saqi Books is closing its doors in London. The Middle Eastern bookseller and publishers was the largest in Europe and a literary institution in London. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Elias Jahshan, a journalist and editor in London, about the hole Al Saqi is leaving in Europe's Middle Eastern literary scene.
Meta threatens to remove news content over US journalism bargaining bill
Facebook owner Meta threatened to remove news content from its platforms on Monday following reports that US lawmakers have added controversial legislation favoring news media to the annual defense authorization bill.
World
Amid ongoing protests, Iran's morality police ‘lies in ruins,’ analyst says
Activists in Iran have begun three days of strikes and demonstrations. Many shops in major cities are closed. Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, the head of Iran's judiciary, is blaming rioters for intimidating business owners and says protesters who have already been condemned to death will soon be executed. Unrest has gripped Iran...
Comments / 0