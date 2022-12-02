Read full article on original website
Harmony Dispensary receives state approval for recreational cannabis sales
Harmony Dispensary, a medical cannabis dispensary in Secaucus, has received approval from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) to begin selling recreational adult-use cannabis. The nonprofit medical cannabis dispensary had been working toward this end for many months, much to the anticipation of eager future customers across Hudson County.
N.J. town wants to preserve and redevelop its historic Big Bang antenna
An historic antenna that helped confirm the Big Bang Theory and the site in that Holmdel where it is located could become an area preserved and redeveloped by the town. At its Nov. 22 meeting, the Holmdel Township Committee approved a resolution which authorized the town planning board to investigate whether the property at 791 Holmdel Road may be designated an area in need of redevelopment for non-condemnation purposes under New Jersey’s Local Redevelopment and Housing Law (LRHL), according to a release from the town.
Secaucus changes residential parking zones
Secaucus has made some changes to its residential parking zones. Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Town Council adopted an ordinance amending Chapter 127A of the municipal code entitled “Residential Parking.”. The ordinance was first introduced back in October. According to the ordinance, Gonnelli and the council recognize that safe...
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
Thrillist
Legal Cannabis Home Delivery Is Coming Soon to New York
Get ready to get your weed without having to get up from the couch. According to new regulations, legal weed delivery could soon become real in NYC. Last week, in addition to announcing its first 36 retail licenses, the state Office of Cannabis Management communicated that couriered weed delivery is also on the agenda, The City reports. According to the new rules, licensed sellers could start delivering weed even before they get the permit to open storefront locations.
hobokengirl.com
Urby Newark Opens with 250 Brand New Studio to 3-Bedroom Apartments
Living the city life is exciting, fast-paced, and full of opportunity, so at the end of the day it’s nice to come home to a space that reflects that vibrant lifestyle — without the chaos and traffic. Urby was founded with the intention of creating light + airy apartment designs, energetic public spaces, and friendly property teams. Living here combines everything we love about being city dwellers with the calm oasis of home. Keep reading to learn more about Newark Urby + the exclusive offer for The Hoboken Girl readers.
Bayonne City Council proposes ordinance to continue rent control
Bayonne is continuing rent control of certain units for another year. At its November meeting, the City Council introduced an ordinance that would do that by amending and supplementing the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 16, entitled Rent Control. The ordinance would extend rent control from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange, state officials break ground on Crossings redevelopment
This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — Officials from East Orange, Essex County and the state were joined by residents and others on Monday, Nov. 28, for the historic groundbreaking ceremony for the Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange. The $500 million project marks a major investment in jobs, housing and scholarship opportunities for residents of East Orange over the next six years. Josh Weingarten, a developer at Triangle Equities, served as the guest speaker for the event. Esteemed guests included Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, East Orange City Council Chairperson Christopher Awe and Mayor Ted R. Green.
NJ overrun by ‘mixed use developments’ with another on the way
You’ve seen it happening all over New Jersey. And there are probably some of these developments coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re called “mixed-use developments,” and people either love them or hate him or a combination of both. It’s basically a behemoth development, sprawling with...
NJ drug bust yields heroin, pot, cocaine, Xanax, Oxycodone, Adderal, over $8K: police
GARFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) — An investigation led to two men arrested Friday on drug charges in Garfield, N.J., according to police. Zakee Murphy, 32, and Ryene Perry, 34, were arrested on drug charges. Police said they had the warrant to search the home Murphy and Perry shared and Murphy’s car. While searching the house and […]
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket wins $512,427 jackpot in Union County
LINDEN, N.J. (PIX11) – One lucky person won a $512,427 lottery jackpot after matching all five numbers for the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Friday. The winning numbers for the Dec. 2 drawing were 13, 14, 19, 20 and 24 and the XTRA number was: 02. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store […]
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
rew-online.com
Treetop Acquires 112,000 SF Office Building and Two Adjacent Land Parcels on Route 22 E in Bridgewater, NJ for $27 Million
CBRE today announced it has arranged the $27 million acquisition of three properties—1200, 1210 and 1220 Route 22 E in Bridgewater, NJ. Treetop, a leading real estate investment and development firm, acquired the properties from Bridgemark Hospitality. The CBRE Tri-State Investment Properties team of Elli Klapper, Charles Berger, Jeremy...
Bischoff's Owners Provide Reason For Closing
The owners of longstanding Teaneck ice cream shop Bischoff's have provided reason for the Cedar Lane business' closure.Steve Mather and his mom Anita tell NorthJersey.com that they've been discussing closing for about a decade. The decision to finally pull the plug was a financial one, they said. …
roi-nj.com
East Orange luxury residential high rise surges to 75% leased
There’s a visually-captivating 18-story high-rise in East Orange that has boosted the residential appeal and popularity of a fast-growing neighborhood. So much so that architectural design, inspired amenities and compelling price points continue to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75% of the building’s 213 expansive residences now leased.
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli
A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
Hudson County taps former NYC official Becky Scott to head corrections department
A former bureau chief of the New York City Department of Corrections is heading across the river to take on a key Hudson County role. Becky Scott, who retired from a 30-year career in New York City corrections last year, is expected to be appointed director of the Hudson County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation this week.
Jersey City real estate investor pleads guilty in loan scam that netted $400K
A Jersey City real estate investor has admitted to conspiring to orchestrate a fraudulent home equity line of credit scheme that led to more than $400,000 in losses to lenders, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Monday. Anthony Garvin, 52, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty by videoconference on Dec. 2,...
With servers still offline, Hudson County Schools of Technology goes old-school low tech
The Hudson County Schools of Technology (HCST) took a trip back in time to the 1980s for a second straight day Tuesday. The internal computer servers at the district, which includes High Tech High School in Secaucus and County Prep and Explore Middle School in Jersey City, remained offline, leading to a second straight half-day of classes for students.
Did hackers take the technology out of the Hudson County Schools of Technology?
Classes at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses were cut short and all after-school activities were canceled Monday because the district’s internal computer servers were knocked offline. District officials, who did not respond for comment immediately, would not say if the disruption was the...
