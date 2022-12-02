Get ready to get your weed without having to get up from the couch. According to new regulations, legal weed delivery could soon become real in NYC. Last week, in addition to announcing its first 36 retail licenses, the state Office of Cannabis Management communicated that couriered weed delivery is also on the agenda, The City reports. According to the new rules, licensed sellers could start delivering weed even before they get the permit to open storefront locations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO