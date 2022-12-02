ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.J. town wants to preserve and redevelop its historic Big Bang antenna

An historic antenna that helped confirm the Big Bang Theory and the site in that Holmdel where it is located could become an area preserved and redeveloped by the town. At its Nov. 22 meeting, the Holmdel Township Committee approved a resolution which authorized the town planning board to investigate whether the property at 791 Holmdel Road may be designated an area in need of redevelopment for non-condemnation purposes under New Jersey’s Local Redevelopment and Housing Law (LRHL), according to a release from the town.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Secaucus changes residential parking zones

Secaucus has made some changes to its residential parking zones. Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Town Council adopted an ordinance amending Chapter 127A of the municipal code entitled “Residential Parking.”. The ordinance was first introduced back in October. According to the ordinance, Gonnelli and the council recognize that safe...
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years

Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Thrillist

Legal Cannabis Home Delivery Is Coming Soon to New York

Get ready to get your weed without having to get up from the couch. According to new regulations, legal weed delivery could soon become real in NYC. Last week, in addition to announcing its first 36 retail licenses, the state Office of Cannabis Management communicated that couriered weed delivery is also on the agenda, The City reports. According to the new rules, licensed sellers could start delivering weed even before they get the permit to open storefront locations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hobokengirl.com

Urby Newark Opens with 250 Brand New Studio to 3-Bedroom Apartments

Living the city life is exciting, fast-paced, and full of opportunity, so at the end of the day it’s nice to come home to a space that reflects that vibrant lifestyle — without the chaos and traffic. Urby was founded with the intention of creating light + airy apartment designs, energetic public spaces, and friendly property teams. Living here combines everything we love about being city dwellers with the calm oasis of home. Keep reading to learn more about Newark Urby + the exclusive offer for The Hoboken Girl readers.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne City Council proposes ordinance to continue rent control

Bayonne is continuing rent control of certain units for another year. At its November meeting, the City Council introduced an ordinance that would do that by amending and supplementing the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 16, entitled Rent Control. The ordinance would extend rent control from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023.
BAYONNE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange, state officials break ground on Crossings redevelopment

This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — Officials from East Orange, Essex County and the state were joined by residents and others on Monday, Nov. 28, for the historic groundbreaking ceremony for the Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange. The $500 million project marks a major investment in jobs, housing and scholarship opportunities for residents of East Orange over the next six years. Josh Weingarten, a developer at Triangle Equities, served as the guest speaker for the event. Esteemed guests included Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, East Orange City Council Chairperson Christopher Awe and Mayor Ted R. Green.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
rew-online.com

Treetop Acquires 112,000 SF Office Building and Two Adjacent Land Parcels on Route 22 E in Bridgewater, NJ for $27 Million

CBRE today announced it has arranged the $27 million acquisition of three properties—1200, 1210 and 1220 Route 22 E in Bridgewater, NJ. Treetop, a leading real estate investment and development firm, acquired the properties from Bridgemark Hospitality. The CBRE Tri-State Investment Properties team of Elli Klapper, Charles Berger, Jeremy...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Daily Voice

Bischoff's Owners Provide Reason For Closing

The owners of longstanding Teaneck ice cream shop Bischoff's have provided reason for the Cedar Lane business' closure.Steve Mather and his mom Anita tell NorthJersey.com that they've been discussing closing for about a decade. The decision to finally pull the plug was a financial one, they said. …
TEANECK, NJ
roi-nj.com

East Orange luxury residential high rise surges to 75% leased

There’s a visually-captivating 18-story high-rise in East Orange that has boosted the residential appeal and popularity of a fast-growing neighborhood. So much so that architectural design, inspired amenities and compelling price points continue to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75% of the building’s 213 expansive residences now leased.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli

A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
