Avalon, NJ

Angel
3d ago

The Jersey Shores all for 100 years have enjoyed tourism .Presently even in pandemic conditions it seemed to survive somehow .The climate changes will not be so kind to the Jersey shore going forward .Owing any properties in these areas will prove to be a costly mistake .It's not an if it's a when the ocean will completely close in on these shore points and was them away .It's not just talk the hurricanes tornados and yes earthquakes are getting way more deadly to the environment .It's a matter of time now playing the waiting game living near any rivers ,lakes and oceans is sitting ducks..

New Jersey 101.5

This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Mysterious Booms Rattle South Jersey Again

The Navy is investigating whether aircraft carrier training in Maryland caused mysterious noises in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports. Monday's loud booms and rattling windows marked the second major disturbance in two weeks. On Nov. 22, residents of Brigantine were abuzz about what sounded like an explosion, as Daily...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot and killed in Atlantic City, cops say

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City on Monday night, authorities said. Timothy Council was gunned down on the 600 block of Absecon Boulevard at about 10:50 p.m, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Council, of Atlantic City, was brought to a local hospital, where...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
