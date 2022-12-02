Read full article on original website
Related
Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was a solitary figure as he walked off the field following a World Cup match in which he was not the center of attention. He’d come off the bench in a 6-1 victory over Switzerland on Tuesday that moved Portugal into the quarterfinals. Ronaldo’s 21-year-old replacement scored a hat trick in the win — a performance sure to raise questions over Ronaldo’s future with his national team. Ronaldo congratulated Gonçalo Ramos at midfield at the end of the game, then walked toward the Portugal section of fans and briefly clapped in their direction. But as the rest of the squad had their moment of fan appreciation, Ronaldo left his teammates behind and walked off alone through the tunnel.
World
Morocco-Spain match filled with colonial history
Morocco beat Spain on Tuesday in a knock-ut game that went to penalty kicks. It's the last remaining Arab team in the World Cup, and part of it was ruled by colonial Spain (and France) for much of the 20th Century. The Moroccans, in turn, ruled over Iberia for nearly 800 years, until 1492, and left a lasting legacy. That includes Moroccans living in Spain. Gerry Hadden reports from Barcelona on how Moroccan fans view the victory.
Comments / 0