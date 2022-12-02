Read full article on original website
Building a Pipeline of Teachers to Create Inclusive, Plurilingual Classrooms
Sandra Bustos and Stephanie Enriquez Maldonado shared that as children, it often was a struggle learning in English-only classrooms since Spanish is their first language. As the next generation of bilingual teachers, the educators are learning how to create inclusive and plurilingual schools through Cal State Fullerton’s bilingual authorization program — a specialization in addition to the teaching credential.
