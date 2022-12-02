All in the family

Between 30 and 40 pounds of Purdue merchandise sits in the back of Mickie Reese’s car on a daily basis.

He and his brother Rick Reese work to restore vintage merchandise and resell it online. The two of them spend about eight hours a day scouring for clothing, restoring the pieces and listing them online.

Stemming from a passion for thrifting band t-shirts, the Reese brothers and their partners have worked toward growing their online small businesses into a merged, established storefront for two years.

Mickie, the owner of the Instagram page Hammered Threads, runs his page via merchandise drops. His girlfriend Jenna Maynard, a graduate student, runs the page with him.

Rick, who owns Boiler Vintage, also has an Instagram page, but puts most of his focus on his store’s website. Jacinda Shirley, his girlfriend and a Purdue alumna, uses her previous small business experience to navigate their ventures.

Both Instagram pages have amassed nearly 7,000 followers.

Their focus on the niche market of Purdue-themed clothing came because of the university’s prominence in their lives.

“We grew up 30 minutes from here,” Mickie said, “so we’ve always been fans of Purdue athletics and things like that.”

They have separate stores due to opposing work schedules, making a business merge difficult. The two do not often work with each other, but instead work according to their own lives.

Both brothers work full-time jobs in addition to running their businesses. Seeing as their schedules are packed and rarely align, they said keeping two separate storefronts makes the most sense to them as of now.

“We’ll form together at some point,” Mickie said, “but it’s easier for Jenna and I to handle our side and (Rick and Jacinda) to handle theirs.”

Distance is also an obstacle for merging.

“(Mickie) lives 45 minutes away, and I live in town,” Rick said.

However, the brothers see benefits in keeping their businesses separate.

“It was also a way of cornering the market,” Mickie said, “having two of us instead of one (business) out there now.”

Shirley had owned a small business herself while a college student.

“I had gone through a lot of the stressors of owning a business,” she said, “and as soon as he wanted to start, I had the knowledge of how to make it as efficient as possible.”

For Rick, his interest in thrifting turned into a business idea during quarantine in 2020.

“It was really (the pandemic) that kick-started things,” he said, “I sat at home and watched videos seeing other people doing this and thought that we could do that”.

The two businesses do not work together except when sharing pieces to sell.

“I don’t expect them to do anything except save pieces for later on,” Mickie said, “and they don’t expect anything from us.”

Beyond selling the clothing, the Reeses restore the pieces they sell.

Mostly, this means cleaning out stains and patching up holes. Seeing as most of the items are decades old, the brothers try to bring back as much life as possible to these stained and sometimes worn-out pieces.

“We get these pieces that are incredibly stained or have holes, which is why they were donated,” Mickie said. “It’s a lot of trying to bring it back to life as much as possible.”

The cleaning process can be pretty quick or take a long time, depending on what has to be done.

“With cleaning, it can be normal laundry or up to a week spent on a t-shirt trying to get stains out,” he said.

One of the reasons Mickie has a passion for thrifting and reselling is sustainability, he said.

“It’s a good thing to limit the amount of fast fashion,” he said, referring to low-quality clothing sold cheaply.

“If you can keep a t-shirt out of the landfill, someone will buy it for cheap, even just to wear around their house while doing chores. It’s good all around.”

Both businesses ran a pop-up shop over Labor Day weekend this year.

“It was intense,” Rick said. “There was a line around 50 yards long an hour before we even opened.”

In the end, the Reese brothers said they hope to grow enough to establish a physical store and sell more vintage pieces outside of spirit wear.

“We strive to become a part of campus life,” Mickie said. “Like Harry’s (Chocolate Shop) or Von’s. We would love to be a part of Purdue University.”