Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
CMPD tree lighting honors Charlotte homicide victims
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday outlining initial findings following WBTV's fatal helicopter crash. Two named sheriff in Anson County after controversial meeting; leaving tiebreaker to courts. Updated: 6 hours ago. There are two people calling themselves sheriff tonight in one local county after a series...
Chop shop in Hickory had engines, stolen car parts: Sheriff
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A chop shop in Hickory had stolen engines and other car parts and two men are facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle with drugs inside last month driven by Connely Springs resident Daryl Ingle, 43. The […]
WBTV
Police: Charlotte daycare hate speech incident tied to park ranger shooting
Donate a new bike so we can help local children have a great holiday. Officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin. Updated: 12 hours ago. CMPD officer...
2 girls killed in Salisbury fire had ‘energy of 10,000 people,’ family says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A somber memorial sits at a Salisbury home on Church Street where two girls died in an overnight fire last weekend. Jesus Cedeno said his nieces, 4-year-old Rosemary and 3-year-old Isabella had the “energy of 10,000 people.”. “To be honest with you, they had a...
WBTV
WBTV Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade Part 7
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Crash blocks ramp onto I-85 S from I-77 N in north Charlotte. There are no immediate reports of possible injuries. Person in custody after north Charlotte daycare threat. Updated: 4 hours ago. CMPD says a subject was in...
WBTV
Electric fire engine joining Charlotte Fire Department
18-year-old dies from shooting that also killed brother at northwest Charlotte park. The brother of a 17-year-old that was shot and killed in November has also died from his injuries in the shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officers received a 911 call around 8:40 a.m. Monday about a rock containing...
WBTV
Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian more than five years ago is set to get underway Monday. The crash happened on East Morehead Street near the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille in July 2017. CMPD officer Philip Barker was reportedly...
WBTV
Kannapolis Police take kids on shopping spree at Super Target, Rack Room Shoes
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - There was a huge police presence at the Super Target in Kannapolis today, but it was nothing to fear. It was the annual event where Kannapolis Police officers take kids from the community on a shopping spree for Christmas. Other shoppers always do a double take...
caldwelljournal.com
Catawba County Animal Shelter, Park System launch Pup ‘n Play
NEWTON, NC (December 6, 2022) — What would a shelter dog love almost as much as finding his forever home? Playing with other dogs, of course!. To help make both happen, the Catawba County Animal Shelter and the Catawba County Park System have partnered to create Pup ‘n Play. Starting December 6, anyone who adopts a dog from the Catawba County Animal Shelter will receive a coupon for a free annual pass to the Catawba County Park System’s three dog parks (a $20 value). To obtain the pass, the coupon may be presented along with a completed dog park application and the dog’s current vaccination records at any of the County’s three dog parks.
'Never our desire' | Rowan County Sheriff names deputies involved in shooting during house fire, praises their actions
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said his deputies reacted appropriately during a shooting that unfolded as a house fire burned four days ago. On Dec. 2, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office joined other first responders on a house fire call at 1 a.m. in the Rockwell community. However, a man later identified as 45-year-old Ronald Wayne Green reportedly shot at them, and deputies returned fire. One deputy struck and killed Green.
WBTV
18-year-old dies from shooting that also killed brother at northwest Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The brother of a 17-year-old that was shot and killed in November has also died from his injuries in the shooting. Dominic Salazar, 18, died on Monday from injuries that he got from a shooting at Fred Alexander Park on Nov. 15. Salazar’s brother, 17-year-old Damien...
WBTV
Families lean on each other, remember loved ones during CMPD’s annual memorial tree lighting ceremony
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The holiday season is the time of year when family comes together. But it can also be a time for others to reflect and remember their loved ones lost. On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held its annual Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony to remember those killed in a homicide or traffic fatality.
WBTV
Upstate nurses arrested after allegedly failing to provide care to two nursing home residents
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested two Upstate nurses after they allegedly failed to provide necessary care to maintain the health and safety of two nursing home residents. A joint investigation by the Spartanburg Police...
Juvenile charged with murder in CMS student's shooting death
A Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon died of his injuries Friday. Investigators said Nahzir Taylor, 17, was shot on Lanza Drive near Robinson Church Road. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced soon after that a juvenile was...
qcnews.com
2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire
Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
WBTV
NTSB releases initial findings following fatal Charlotte helicopter crash
Two local grocery store chains are putting up thousands of dollars to donate ice and water to people dealing with the massive power outage in Moore County. Power cut by shooting could be restored sooner than expected. Updated: 6 hours ago. About 35,000 Duke energy customers were still without power...
WBTV
Marines lend hands for 'Toys for Tots' drive in Charlotte
Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin. CMPD officer Philip Barker was reportedly driving up to 100 mph in a 35 mph zone when he struck and killed James Short. Two children dead in Salisbury house fire, adult taken to burn center. Updated: 12 hours...
WBTV
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire, adult taken to burn center. Two children have died and one other person was taken to a burn center following a house fire in Salisbury, according to officials. Updated: 4 hours ago. At Carmel Country Club, a Toys for Tots drive was held...
WXII 12
Wilkes County rollover crash kills passenger, injures driver
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed and a man was injured after a rollover crash in Wilkes County. It happened Monday around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 421 near Boone Trail. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van was traveling east on Highway 421, ran off the road, went down an embankment and overturned.
WBTV
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire, adult taken to burn center. Two children have died and one other person was taken to a burn center following a house fire in Salisbury, according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. At Carmel Country Club, a Toys for Tots drive was held...
Comments / 0