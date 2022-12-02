Read full article on original website
Lancaster Co. student, bus driver injured in school bus crash
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A Lancaster County student and a school bus driver were injured after a bus struck a home’s canopy Monday morning, officials said. According to the Lancaster County School District, the crash happened on Baskins Hill Road in the Lancaster area when the bus ran off the road and hit the canopy in the homeowner’s yard.
Overnight construction project coming to Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor plans to close a road in Rowan County for one night next week for a construction project, weather permitting. Julian Road will be closed between Corporate Circle Drive and Jake Alexander Boulevard on Dec. 9, from 10 p.m. to...
CMPD tree lighting honors Charlotte homicide victims
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday outlining initial findings following WBTV's fatal helicopter crash. Two named sheriff in Anson County after controversial meeting; leaving tiebreaker to courts. Updated: 6 hours ago. There are two people calling themselves sheriff tonight in one local county after a series...
NTSB releases initial findings following fatal Charlotte helicopter crash
Two local grocery store chains are putting up thousands of dollars to donate ice and water to people dealing with the massive power outage in Moore County. Power cut by shooting could be restored sooner than expected. Updated: 6 hours ago. About 35,000 Duke energy customers were still without power...
Electric fire engine joining Charlotte Fire Department
18-year-old dies from shooting that also killed brother at northwest Charlotte park. The brother of a 17-year-old that was shot and killed in November has also died from his injuries in the shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officers received a 911 call around 8:40 a.m. Monday about a rock containing...
Two named sheriff in Anson County after controversial meeting; leaving tiebreaker to courts
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday outlining initial findings following WBTV's fatal helicopter crash. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hosted its annual Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony. Hancock's Bikes for Kids. Updated: 11 hours ago. Featuring John Hancock. Local grocery store chains helping residents in Moore County. Updated:...
Man charged with overdose death in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged for a role in an overdose death that happened back in April. Randolph County deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Thomasville in reference to a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a man dead. EMS also responded to the scene.
Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian more than five years ago is set to get underway Monday. The crash happened on East Morehead Street near the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille in July 2017. CMPD officer Philip Barker was reportedly...
Man arrested in shooting, hate speech attack in Charlotte
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Tuesday outlining initial findings following WBTV's fatal helicopter crash. Two named sheriff in Anson County after controversial meeting; leaving tiebreaker to courts. Updated: 42 minutes ago. There are two people calling themselves sheriff tonight in one local county after a series...
Police: Charlotte daycare hate speech incident tied to park ranger shooting
Donate a new bike so we can help local children have a great holiday. Officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin. Updated: 12 hours ago. CMPD officer...
WBTV helicopter was on training flight before deadly crash, initial NTSB report says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A preliminary report about the deadly helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two WBTV-TV employees in November says the pilot made three, 360-degree turns before tragically crashing near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. The initial report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says helicopter...
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire, adult taken to burn center. Two children have died and one other person was taken to a burn center following a house fire in Salisbury, according to officials. Updated: 4 hours ago. At Carmel Country Club, a Toys for Tots drive was held...
WBTV Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade Part 7
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Crash blocks ramp onto I-85 S from I-77 N in north Charlotte. There are no immediate reports of possible injuries. Person in custody after north Charlotte daycare threat. Updated: 4 hours ago. CMPD says a subject was in...
'Never our desire' | Rowan County Sheriff names deputies involved in shooting during house fire, praises their actions
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said his deputies reacted appropriately during a shooting that unfolded as a house fire burned four days ago. On Dec. 2, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office joined other first responders on a house fire call at 1 a.m. in the Rockwell community. However, a man later identified as 45-year-old Ronald Wayne Green reportedly shot at them, and deputies returned fire. One deputy struck and killed Green.
Tens of thousands without power after shootings at NC substations
The specific circumstances that led up to the crash were not immediately known. According to law enforcement, authorities were called after the package was found inside the store. Travel Tuesday has 50% more deals than Black Friday, 30% more than Cyber Monday, expert says. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:50...
Tractor-trailer crash blocks ramp onto I-85 S from I-77 N in north Charlotte
Crash blocks ramp onto I-85 S from I-77 N in north Charlotte. There are no immediate reports of possible injuries. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road. One killed in crash involving garbage truck in south Charlotte. Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at...
18-year-old dies from shooting that also killed brother at northwest Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The brother of a 17-year-old that was shot and killed in November has also died from his injuries in the shooting. Dominic Salazar, 18, died on Monday from injuries that he got from a shooting at Fred Alexander Park on Nov. 15. Salazar’s brother, 17-year-old Damien...
Juvenile charged with murder in CMS student's shooting death
A Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon died of his injuries Friday. Investigators said Nahzir Taylor, 17, was shot on Lanza Drive near Robinson Church Road. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced soon after that a juvenile was...
Delivery driver takes package off Winston-Salem woman's porch, believed to be her new phone
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Natalie Gordon was starting to get excited. She had purchased a new cell phone and figured it would arrive in the next day or two. Gordon had been tracking the shipment and other items she bought online. Gordon was at home when a delivery driver dropped...
Two children dead in Salisbury house fire
First responders injured after shots fired at Rowan County house fire. Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. Hickory gym geared toward children with special needs opens Saturday. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST. The owners of We...
