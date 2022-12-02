ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

WBTV

Lancaster Co. student, bus driver injured in school bus crash

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A Lancaster County student and a school bus driver were injured after a bus struck a home’s canopy Monday morning, officials said. According to the Lancaster County School District, the crash happened on Baskins Hill Road in the Lancaster area when the bus ran off the road and hit the canopy in the homeowner’s yard.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Overnight construction project coming to Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor plans to close a road in Rowan County for one night next week for a construction project, weather permitting. Julian Road will be closed between Corporate Circle Drive and Jake Alexander Boulevard on Dec. 9, from 10 p.m. to...
WBTV

CMPD tree lighting honors Charlotte homicide victims

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Electric fire engine joining Charlotte Fire Department

18-year-old dies from shooting that also killed brother at northwest Charlotte park. The brother of a 17-year-old that was shot and killed in November has also died from his injuries in the shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officers received a 911 call around 8:40 a.m. Monday about a rock containing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two named sheriff in Anson County after controversial meeting; leaving tiebreaker to courts

ANSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Man charged with overdose death in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged for a role in an overdose death that happened back in April. Randolph County deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Thomasville in reference to a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a man dead. EMS also responded to the scene.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man arrested in shooting, hate speech attack in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade Part 7

CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Never our desire' | Rowan County Sheriff names deputies involved in shooting during house fire, praises their actions

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said his deputies reacted appropriately during a shooting that unfolded as a house fire burned four days ago. On Dec. 2, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office joined other first responders on a house fire call at 1 a.m. in the Rockwell community. However, a man later identified as 45-year-old Ronald Wayne Green reportedly shot at them, and deputies returned fire. One deputy struck and killed Green.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Tens of thousands without power after shootings at NC substations

CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Juvenile charged with murder in CMS student's shooting death

A Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon died of his injuries Friday. Investigators said Nahzir Taylor, 17, was shot on Lanza Drive near Robinson Church Road. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced soon after that a juvenile was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two children dead in Salisbury house fire

SALISBURY, NC

