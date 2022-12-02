Read full article on original website
Related
Can OCD Make You Angry?
Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) has been associated with anger, but the connection is complicated. Thus, while people with OCD may be more likely to have anger episodes, it is not that people with OCD are necessarily more aggressive or angry. This article talks about the link between OCD and anger, the...
Leg Ulcers
Leg ulcers are open sores that develop when the veins in your leg fail to push the blood back up to your heart. When this happens, pressure builds inside the vein and creates an ulcer. If you experience a symptom that looks like a sore or wound that won’t heal on your leg, you should seek care from your healthcare provider.
ALS and Sleep
There are several links between amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and sleep disturbances. Lack of quality sleep can affect symptoms of ALS during the day. Conversely, sleep disorders can affect disease progression and survival time. About 70% of people with ALS report having a sleep disorder. But the effects of sleep...
What Is Exercise Intolerance?
Exercise intolerance (EI) is the reduced capacity or inability of someone’s body to perform physical activities typical for their age. People with exercise intolerance often experience debilitating fatigue when they engage in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, but EI can also prevent people from doing light exercise and everyday activities. Although various medical conditions can cause exercise intolerance, it is the primary symptom of diastolic heart failure.
Does Ankylosing Spondylitis Affect the Brain?
Ankylosing spondylitis can affect the way your brain works. It can cause problems with thinking, remembering, and concentrating. The effect can worsen over time and prevent you from taking care of yourself. This article describes how the disease impacts your brain, how it can affect the way your brain functions,...
Ankylosing Spondylitis and Cancer: What’s the Relationship?
Ankylosing spondylitis is associated with an increased risk of cancer. This article discusses the connection between ankylosing spondylitis and cancer and how healthcare providers approach treatment when someone develops both. Connection Between Ankylosing Spondylitis and Cancer. Ankylosing spondylitis develops when the joints in the spine become chronically inflamed. While many...
Arthritis and Osteoporosis: What Is the Relationship?
Arthritis and osteoporosis are chronic conditions affecting your joints and bones. Arthritis is a broad term that describes over 100 conditions associated with joint pain and inflammation. Osteoporosis is characterized by a loss of bone mass and mineral density, causing bones to become brittle, weak, and prone to fractures. Researchers have linked some forms of arthritis with an increased risk of osteoporosis.
9 Early Signs of ALS
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) affects the motor neurons (nerve cells) that control voluntary movement. The early symptoms of ALS tend to affect your extremities or sometimes your breathing and eating. Over time, movement, speech, chewing and swallowing, and breathing are affected. This article discusses nine early signs of ALS and...
How to Make a Treatment Plan for Diabetes
Getting a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes can be a jarring experience, but learning about the condition and setting realistic treatment goals with your healthcare provider can brighten your outlook. Ultimately the goal of treatment is blood glucose control, symptom management, and reducing your risk of medical complications. Managing type...
6 Water Physical Therapy Benefits for Multiple Sclerosis
While there is currently no cure, there may be some things you can do to manage your. multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms. Water therapy can help deal with the pain, mobility issues, and mental health challenges that people with MS face. This article discusses water physical therapy for MS, the benefits...
What Is Dermatitis?
Dermatitis is inflammation in the skin, which leads to rash and itching. Dermatitis is inflammation in the skin. It is commonly known as eczema. Both terms are used to describe dry, itchy, red patches of skin that can sometimes be painful. There are many different causes of dermatitis, which can present as a passing experience or a chronic illness.
Metformin and Menopause: Benefits vs. Side Effects
If you take metformin for type 2 diabetes, you may wonder if it’s safe to continue using it while transitioning to menopause. While metformin for type 2 diabetes is safe during this transition, there are some particular benefits and side effects to consider. This article will help you determine...
Symptoms of Absence Seizures
Absence seizures, previously called petit mal seizures, cause brief periods of staring spells that last for a few seconds at a time. The seizures are more common during childhood and adolescence and often resolve by the time a person reaches adulthood. This article will describe the common symptoms of absence...
Axial Spondyloarthritis vs. Rheumatoid Arthritis: What Are the Differences?
Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are autoimmune diseases in which the body malfunctions and attacks healthy tissues. They are also both types of inflammatory arthritis, conditions that cause joint inflammation. In axSpA, the immune system attacks the small bones of the spine called the vertebrae and the joints...
Causes and Risk Factors of Dyshidrotic Eczema
Dyshidrotic eczema can cause reddened and tender skin that can crack and peel. This article will discuss the common causes and risk factors of dyshidrotic eczema. It will also cover how genetics and lifestyle choices play a factor in the development of the condition. Common Causes. The cause of dyshidrotic...
Spider Veins (Telangiectasia)
Spider veins (telangiectasia) can develop in anyone and are frequently seen on the legs. These markings are small, widened blood vessels that are visible just under the skin. They often appear on the legs but can develop anywhere on the body. For most people, telangiectasia is a purely cosmetic issue...
Understanding Anxiety and Osteoporosis
Though anxiety and osteoporosis are two different diseases, having both conditions is common. This article reviews each disease, how they impact each other, complications, diagnosis, treatment, and coping. The Prevalence of Anxiety and Osteoporosis. Approximately 31% of U.S. adults have anxiety symptoms. About 10 million people over the age of...
Tooth Pain When You Bite Down On It: Causes and Treatments
There are many reasons that you can feel pain in your tooth when you bite down. A range of conditions causes this kind of toothache, including cavities and damage to the teeth, sinus infection, and gum disease. In addition to causing sharp stabs of pain when chewing or putting pressure...
Can Amoxicillin Treat Bacterial Vaginosis?
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a bacterial infection of the vagina that affects about a third of all women between the ages of 15 and 44. BV is not a sexually transmitted infection (STI), however, BV can increase the risk of getting an STI. BV is rare in people who have not had sexual intercourse, although experts aren't sure exactly how these infections start.
Where Ankylosing Spondylitis Starts
The earliest symptoms of AS are inflammatory low back pain and stiffness. Back pain and stiffness are typically worse in the morning and after periods of inactivity. Symptoms of AS will develop gradually over months or years. Symptoms might be worse in the morning and after periods of inactivity. Sacroiliac...
