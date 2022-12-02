Texas Roadhouse Eyeing South San Diego for Expansion

Texas Roadhouse is on the cusp of massive expansion across the US and San Diego is a target market. A recent permit filing has their next potential restaurant space planned for National City .

Texas Roadhouse has seen profitable growth this year with over 580 locations in 49 states plus an added 22 international locations. Industry experts have predicted the chain will go on to surpass other leading casual dining restaurants and Texas Roadhouse agrees. According to Restaurant Business Online , CEO Jerry Morgan confirms the steakhouse is aiming to hit 900 locations and growing in smaller communities.

Locals can currently find Texas Roadhouse locations in El Cajon and Oceanside, leaving a large area of the county open to potential growth.

The restaurant is known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, Texas-sized combo plates like the Sirloin and Grilled Shrimp, and homestyle side dishes.

A rep for Texas Roadhouse tells What Now San Diego, “We are interested and looking into possible locations in the South San Diego area, but don’t have an estimated opening date just yet.” We’ll be on the lookout for more news to share when details become available.

Photo: LoopNet

