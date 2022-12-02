Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Strictly winner Kara Tointon shares sad secret behind Glitterball trophy
Kara Tointon, the winner of Strictly Come Dancing series 8, has claimed that the show's Glitterball trophy is made of cardboard. The former EastEnders star won the dance competition show in 2010 and spoke on the Celebrity Catch Up: Life After That Thing I Did podcast about the state of her famous prize 12 years later.
digitalspy.com
The Great British Bake Off co-host Matt Lucas announces exit from show
Matt Lucas has confirmed he will be leaving The Great British Bake Off. The former Little Britain star shared the news on his Twitter on Tuesday (December 6) that he is "cheerfully passing the baguette" to a new co-host for Noel Fielding after three series. "Farewell Bake Off," he wrote....
digitalspy.com
Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard explains ruling out Strictly stint
Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard has revealed why he has never appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. The television presenter has long been tipped to appear on the BBC series, with his background in contemporary dance seemingly a good match for a potential appearance. This, however, has never materialised, with...
digitalspy.com
Waterloo Road confirms 2023 return date
Waterloo Road's return is one of the most anticipated 2023 TV events – and luckily, you won't have to wait long into the new year to watch it. The BBC's school drama will be back on screens with its first new episode at 8pm on Tuesday, January 3 on BBC One.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders and Hollyoaks stars join Plebs series finale Soldiers of Rome
Plebs is going out in the most epic way possible, with a feature-length special on ITVX. Plebs: Soldiers of Rome hits the streaming platform on Thursday, December 8 and, ahead of its release, ITV has shared a new trailer, alongside some exciting casting news. Friday Night Dinner's Tom Rosenthal, Pls...
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
digitalspy.com
The Traitor airs shock banishment cliffhanger
The Traitors spoilers follow. Tonight's (December 6) episode of The Traitors was a dramatic one as three Faithfuls were put on trial and not a single player was eliminated during the episode which ended on a cliffhanger. As breakfast began, host Claudia Winkleman revealed that nobody had been murdered the...
digitalspy.com
13 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Walford residents – past and present – gather to say a final goodbye to Dot Branning. Meanwhile, Lauren's return panics Linda, while Janine reveals her new plan and Kat and Alfie grow closer. Here's a full collection of the 13 biggest...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders to revisit sad death in Kat and Alfie's Christmas story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will revisit the death of a character next week, as Kat and Alfie continue to grow closer. Kat has been keen to keep Alfie at arm's length since he returned to Walford back in September, but Phil's ongoing absence has allowed them to grow closer. Kat...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms full Christmas and New Year scheduling
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed its scheduling details for the Christmas and New Year period. The Walford soap is airing some action-packed episodes over the festive season this year, as Mick Carter's ongoing storyline with Janine Butcher finally comes to a head. As always, there are some schedule changes...
digitalspy.com
His Dark Materials stars reveal what they stole from set
His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen and Amir Wilson have revealed what items they stole from the set of the BBC fantasy series. Playing Lyra and her best friend Will on the hit drama, Dafne and Amir appeared on The One Show to discuss its highly-anticipated third season. Speaking of...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey shares which story she doesn't want for Asha
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Tanisha Gorey has shared which type of story she doesn't want for Asha. Asha has been involved in some of the most dramatic plotlines in the soap over the last few years, including ex-boyfriend Corey's murder trial and falling for Nina Lucas. In...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who season 14 shares exciting new update with BTS pic of the TARDIS
Doctor Who season 14 is officially underway as filming has begun. The exciting news was confirmed by the show's Twitter account, which shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the TARDIS alongside a clapperboard. The tweet was captioned: "Action! Filming has officially begun today for the next series of Doctor Who." The...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Kat Slater to face Christmas dilemma as Phil returns
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Kat Slater will face a huge decision when Phil returns in the lead-up to Christmas. Kat is currently engaged to Phil but recent episodes have seen her start to grow closer to her ex-husband Alfie – who is desperate to reunite with her. As Alfie...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Samantha Womack reveals she’s cancer free five months after diagnosis
EastEnders alumni Samantha Womack has revealed that she is cancer free five months after first receiving her diagnosis. The actress, who played Ronnie Mitchell on the soap, shared her breast cancer diagnosis in August, but following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, she has received good news and is looking to get back to work on a West End production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
digitalspy.com
The Office star Mindy Kaling says the show is 'so inappropriate now'
The Office US might be one of those shows that people love to go back and binge-watch, but Mindy Kaling doesn't think it holds up all that well. Kaling wrote for the show and served as executive producer and director, while also playing Kelly Kapoor. Looking back on the series...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Amy Mitchell faces heartbreak over Denzel Danes romance
The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harm. EastEnders spoilers follow. Amy Mitchell has faced heartbreak over her romance with Denzel Danes in EastEnders. This week has seen Amy hospitalised once again after a self-harm incident, after she was mistakenly told her dad Jack had been sacked for the...
digitalspy.com
The Tourist's Jamie Dornan teases season 2 change
The Tourist spoilers follow. The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan, became a huge hit when it dropped on iPlayer earlier this year. And it was to no-one's surprise when, in March, the BBC confirmed that the drama would be back for a second season. The Tourist follows Dornan's mysterious character Elliot,...
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Liam Reardon opens up on split from Millie Court
Love Island star Liam Reardon has shared information about his split from Millie Court, revealing that the relationship ended so that he could put self-love first. The pair met on 2021's Love Island, going on to win the show before separating this summer. Now, Liam has taken the opportunity to...
Comments / 0