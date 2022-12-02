Read full article on original website
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
News Channel Nebraska
House January 6 committee has decided to make criminal referrals, chairman says
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has decided to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, the panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told reporters Tuesday. Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said the committee has not narrowed down the universe of individuals who...
8 bad things that have happened to Trump in the 3 weeks since he launched his presidential campaign
Former President Donald Trump formally announced his third run for president on Nov. 15 — and the first three weeks of his campaign haven't exactly been smooth sailing. In fact, it's "hard to imagine a worse first month of a presidential campaign than Trump has had," Politico's Kyle Cheney noted. "It's been nothing but nightmares so far," agreed Alayna Treene at Axios. "He's faced setbacks in court, dismal polls, scandals of his own making." Here's a short list of things things that have gone wrong for Trump since his Mar-a-Lago campaign rollout: Trump's handpicked Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker lost to Sen....
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
News Channel Nebraska
Paul Pelosi attends Kennedy Center Honors in first public appearance since attack
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made his first public appearance on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors after being brutally attacked in late October. President Joe Biden made a fist pump to Paul Pelosi, who was seated nearby, as he was walking to his seat with first lady Jill Biden. Paul Pelosi was wearing a black hat as he recovers from injuries to his head.
News Channel Nebraska
Warnock will win Georgia Senate runoff, CNN projects, in final midterm rebuke of Trump's influence
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will win Georgia's Senate runoff, CNN projects, handing Democrats a key win that will give them greater leverage in the Senate next year. With his defeat of Republican challenger Herschel Walker, Democrats will control 51 seats to the GOP's 49. The race closes out a difficult...
Trump news – live: Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud as Jan 6 panel to make DoJ criminal referrals
Two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization, have been found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme.Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the 15 charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, as well as its long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson has told reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.He did not go into further detail...
News Channel Nebraska
Republicans call for investigation into NY attorney general's handling of misconduct allegations against chief of staff
Republican lawmakers in New York state are calling for an investigation into Democratic Attorney General Letitia James days after her chief of staff resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment. The call comes as newly released documents reveal the timeline behind when her office became aware of the misconduct allegations against...
News Channel Nebraska
John Kerry Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of former Secretary of State John Kerry. Marriages: Teresa Heinz (1995-present); Julia Thorne (1970-1988, divorced) Children: with Julia Thorne: Vanessa, 1976 and Alexandra, 1973. Education: Yale University, B.A., 1966; Boston College, J.D., 1976. Military Service: US Navy, 1966-1970, Lieutenant. Religion: Roman Catholic. Other Facts.
News Channel Nebraska
What a 51-49 Senate majority means for Democrats
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will win Georgia's Senate runoff, CNN projects, allowing Democrats to secure a slim 51-49 majority over Republicans in the chamber. Democrats will have significant governing advantages compared to the 50-50 split in the current Congress, during which a power-sharing agreement gives Republicans considerable leverage over Democrats despite being in the minority.
News Channel Nebraska
Congress faces time crunch on government funding and sweeping defense policy bill
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are scrambling to try to fund the government and pass a sweeping defense policy bill before a new Congress is sworn in, but there are signs that both sides are struggling to reach agreement over these key outstanding issues. Government funding expires at the end of...
News Channel Nebraska
Tom Vilsack Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Marriage: Christie (Bell) Vilsack (1973-present) Education: Hamilton College, B.A., 1972; Albany Law School J.D., 1975. Other Facts. Was mentioned as a possible running mate for John Kerry during the 2004 presidential election process. Adopted as an infant...
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
This article was originally published on The Conversation. For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation's legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few...
