Security at River Rouge HS allegedly attack teen in bathroom

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A River Rouge High School student is suing the district after he says he was severely beaten by school security. The boy's mother says the incident traumatized her son."I thought they were there to protect me, not beat me," Terrance Taylor, the teen victim, told CBS News Detroit on Tuesday. Terrance Taylor still has flashbacks to the day in March of this year when he says two security guards at River Rouge High School pulled him into a bathroom and attacked him."One unlocked the door and stood watch while another one went in and physically...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former University of Michigan professor cleared of criminal charges

ANN ARBOR – Former University of Michigan computer science professor Peter Chen was found not guilty of first degree criminal sexual misconduct in the Washtenaw County Circuit Court on Monday. Chen was arraigned on a criminal charge on Jan. 27, 2021 and immediately placed on administrative leave by his...
The Detroit Free Press

Suspect in antisemitic attack moons Detroit judge as bond is revoked

The suspect charged in an antisemitic attack in Bloomfield Township last week mooned a Wayne County judge Tuesday during a hearing in a separate case involving a charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer two years ago. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, appeared via video at a pretrial hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court before Judge Regina Thomas in a case that originally involved several assault charges as well as assaulting and resisting a police officer. ...
CBS Detroit

Man arrested taken into custody for deadly Greektown elevator shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a deadly elevator shooting in Greektown last month has been arrested.According to the Detroit Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody in Ohio. He will be extradited to Michigan to be formally charged.The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on Monroe Street. Police say 29-year-old Ariel Harris was shot and killed after an argument about holding the elevator door. Harris' family said the father of two was attempting to let a group of women onto the elevator first when the suspect became upset and fired a gun. 
myfox28columbus.com

Detroit homicide suspect among 2 men arrested in Gahanna, multiple firearms recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A homicide suspect from the Detroit area is one of two men who were arrested in Gahanna. On Monday, Gahanna police began investigating a report of domestic violence at Verdin Court. As a result of the investigation, police said an arrest warrant was filed for domestic violence and assault for 39-year-old Labaron Thurmond.
Detroit News

Teen who asked state trooper for help arrested with gun in Hazel Park

A 14-year-old Detroit boy who asked a Michigan State Police trooper for help over the weekend was arrested after the same trooper found the teen was carrying a gun in the waistband of his pants, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the interaction happened around 9:25 p.m. Sunday in...
fox2detroit.com

14-year-old caught with gun after asking MSP trooper for bus info

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old from Detroit asked a Michigan State trooper for help determining when a bus would arrive - only to be caught with a loaded 9mm, according to MSP. According to Michigan State Police, around 9:30 on Sunday night, a trooper in the north division was...
The Oakland Press

Sentencing date set for man caught on video slapping child in face

A sentencing date is scheduled for a Flint man caught on video assaulting a little boy in a Pontiac parking lot. Judge Cynthia Walker of 50th District Court will sentence John Wesley Hanley III on Dec. 27 for a misdemeanor count of child abuse. Hanley, 25, pleaded guilty on Nov. 22.
fox2detroit.com

Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Banana 101.5

80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big

Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
The Oakland Press

Supreme Court tosses life sentence for Pontiac man’s killer; case sent back to lower court for resentencing

The Michigan Supreme Court has vacated a life sentence for a former Pontiac man convicted of a 2012 murder when he was 17 years old, ruling a re-sentencing is in order. Jonathan Dewight Hickerson, now 28, was sentenced in 2014 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2012 fatal shooting of Adrian Contreras, 27, during a home break-in in Pontiac. Co-defendant Donald James was also convicted of felony murder for Contreras’ death and sentenced to 40-60 years in prison, and another two years for a firearms offense. James was 16 at the time of the murder.
fox2detroit.com

Police: Woman said she would blow up Hazel Park High School after son made social media threat

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a Hazel Park High School parent is responsible for making a threat to blow up the school. Ryan Nicole Dunlap is facing a 20-year felony charge of falsely reporting a threat of terrorism along with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services after investigators say she wanted to get back at school administrators for punishing her son.
