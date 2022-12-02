Read full article on original website
Courthouse News Service
Fourth Circuit rehears challenge to Maryland assault weapons ban
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — For the second time, a Fourth Circuit panel on Tuesday heard arguments in a legal battle between gun owners and Maryland over the constitutionality of the state’s semiautomatic weapons ban. Gun owners and gun rights organizations, including Firearms Policy Coalition and the Second Amendment...
Courthouse News Service
Maine hospital fights liability for paying female doctor almost 50% less than males
BOSTON (CN) — A panel of First Circuit judges had difficulty Tuesday figuring out whether a Maine mental hospital broke the law by paying female psychologists less than male psychologists, where the business reasons for doing so had nothing to do with sex. A Maine law says that employers...
Courthouse News Service
Veteran advocacy group calls Colorado’s ballot signature requirement ‘election integrity theater’
DENVER (CN) — A veteran advocacy group called Colorado’s signature requirements for mail-in ballots arbitrary and deeply flawed, an "election integrity theater," in a 39-page lawsuit filed on Monday in the District Court for the City and County of Denver. Colorado voters are required to sign mail-in ballots....
Courthouse News Service
Endangered Amargosa vole at risk of extinction from hot spring tourism
LOS ANGELES (CN) — The endangered Amaragosa vole, of which just a few hundred survive along a small stretch of the Amargosa River near the California-Nevada border, faces extinction in the next couple of years from tourists visiting the hot spring in the mammal's habitat. The Center for Biological...
Courthouse News Service
Midterm elections prove Nevada still a swing state
LAS VEGAS (CN) — How does Nevada elect a Republican governor challenger while Democrats take three of four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and a U.S Senate race?. “Nevada has always been a swing state. People like to say ‘oh, it’s red; oh, it’s blue.’ No, it goes back and forth,” said Mark Peplowski, a former professor in political science at College of Southern Nevada.
