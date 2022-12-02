ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Courthouse News Service

Fourth Circuit rehears challenge to Maryland assault weapons ban

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — For the second time, a Fourth Circuit panel on Tuesday heard arguments in a legal battle between gun owners and Maryland over the constitutionality of the state’s semiautomatic weapons ban. Gun owners and gun rights organizations, including Firearms Policy Coalition and the Second Amendment...
Courthouse News Service

Endangered Amargosa vole at risk of extinction from hot spring tourism

LOS ANGELES (CN) — The endangered Amaragosa vole, of which just a few hundred survive along a small stretch of the Amargosa River near the California-Nevada border, faces extinction in the next couple of years from tourists visiting the hot spring in the mammal's habitat. The Center for Biological...
Courthouse News Service

Midterm elections prove Nevada still a swing state

LAS VEGAS (CN) — How does Nevada elect a Republican governor challenger while Democrats take three of four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and a U.S Senate race?. “Nevada has always been a swing state. People like to say ‘oh, it’s red; oh, it’s blue.’ No, it goes back and forth,” said Mark Peplowski, a former professor in political science at College of Southern Nevada.
NEVADA STATE

