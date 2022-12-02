Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Man sentenced to over 3 years prison for gun stash, bunker
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison Friday after he was found with an illegal arsenal of guns and explosives in a bunker in the Arlington area northeast of Everett. Court documents said last November that James Bowden, now 42,...
Yakima Herald Republic
From a gas station watch party to the Alamodome, Michael Penix Jr.’s family supports UW’s standout QB
Michael and Takisha Penix found the perfect place for a family watch party. On Nov. 12, the couple — married for 21 years — drove 230 miles from Tampa to Neptune Beach, Fla., to attend their son Mekhi’s playoff football game against Fletcher High School. While Mekhi recorded three catches for 32 yards in Tampa Bay Tech’s 34-3 win, Michael and Takisha’s attention was understandably split.
Yakima Herald Republic
UW’s Kalen DeBoer and former Husky OC Jonathan Smith named Pac-12 co-Coaches of the Year
It’s a tie ... with Husky ties. UW coach Kalen DeBoer and Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith — the Huskies’ former offensive coordinator — have been named Pac-12 co-Coaches of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday. It’s the award’s first tie since Stanford’s David Shaw and Washington State’s Mike Leach shared the honor in 2015.
Yakima Herald Republic
UW men’s basketball’s defense stifles Colorado in 73-63 win
Deciphering the Huskies’ defense is akin to solving a Rubik’s Cube while wearing oven mitts. When there’s a path to the basket, PJ Fuller II steps in the way and draws a charge. When there’s an opening on the wing, Jamal Bey swipes a steal. And...
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington's women's basketball icons help the game grow
Perhaps the true inspiration for this column occurred on July 23, 2021, sometime after 4 a.m. I had stayed up all night in anticipation of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonies, hoping to watch Sue Bird carry the American flag. It made perfect sense that Bird, who had led the Seattle...
Yakima Herald Republic
UW law school pulls out of U.S. News rankings amid equity concerns
The University of Washington School of Law will no longer participate in the U.S. News & World Report rankings process, the dean of the school said in an online announcement. UW, the highest-ranking law school in the Pacific Northwest and No. 49 overall, joins four Ivy League schools, four University of California law schools and several other big names in legal education in their decision to no longer participate in the annual list.
Yakima Herald Republic
Energy bills rise as some state households struggle to keep warm
Even as freezing temperatures and wintry weather blast the Pacific Northwest, increasing energy costs and rapid inflation are leading some residents to limit heating their homes. Last year, about 1.3 million Washington residents cut spending on basic necessities like food and medicine in order to pay an energy bill, according...
