ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

New Hudson Valley K-9 Named After Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSGTq_0jVhQ10600

A police department in the Hudson Valley has reestablished its K-9 unit and named its new four-legged rookie after an officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash.

In Putnam County, the Carmel Police Department's new K-9 officer, Pietro, is named after Officer Gary Pietropaolo, who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on June 7, 2018, according to police.

Pietropaolo was known for his passion for his job and serving his community, and would often brighten the spirits of his fellow officers when he would come in at shift change, police said.

"We would hear the door slam, feel a whoosh of air as it passed us in the hall and say to each other, 'Gary’s here.' He would literally RUN into the building," Carmel Police officers said.

Since Pietropaolo's death, the department has hired many young officers that are similarly full of enthusiasm, and one of them, Officer Vincent DeSantola, aspired to restart the department's K-9 unit, according to police.

When Pietropaolo's father, retired Yonkers Sargeant Gary Pietropaolo Sr., heard about DeSantola's goal to restart the K-9 unit, he decided to help out and guide the young officer through the process, and even helped him pick out a dog, police said.

Now, the dog who was selected, Pietro, is poised to start in the department on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to Carmel Police.

"Pietro is looking forward to meeting you all," Carmel Police said.

Residents can follow Pietro's adventures by following his Instagram account, K9_Pietro.

Comments / 2

Guest
6d ago

Cool, doing the right thing….thank God for all officers even the four legged ones. Great honor

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westportjournal.com

Police: Man in four-car crash faces DUI charge

WESTPORT — A driver involved in a four-car crash near one of the town’s busiest intersections in September has been charged with driving while impaired. John Siddell, 51, of Westport, in addition driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, was charged with failure to obey traffic control and failure to drive in an established lane in connection with the accident.
WESTPORT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Putnam County woman arrested for animal neglect

BREWSTER – A Town of Kent woman has been arrested and charged with animal neglect after her severely neglected older dog “Buster,” was found wandering loose on Route 52 by a good Samaritan. The Putnam County SPCA Law Enforcement Division charged Jennifer Parrish, 48, with failure to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

4 Members Of ‘South American Theft Group’ Break Into Brookville Home, Police Say

Five suspected members of an organized crime ring are behind bars after four of them allegedly broke into a home mere yards from a Long Island college campus. Nassau County Police said the department’s burglary pattern team was conducting an investigation near the LIU Post campus in Brookville at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, when officers saw a vehicle with Florida registration enter the campus parking lot.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fallsburg man charged with grand larceny in roofing scam

LIBERTY – State Police have arrested a 35-year-old Town of Fallsburg man on a charge of grand larceny. Troopers said that on October 23, Darick Degraw agreed to do a roofing job for a local homeowner for $16,782. He took a $7,000 down payment for materials, but allegedly never purchased them and did not return calls to the homeowner and did not return the money.
FALLSBURG, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy