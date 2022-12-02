The Seahawks escaped southern California with a win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, but their running backs didn’t make it out entirely unscathed. Seattle had to finish the game without rookie standout Kenneth Walker III, who suffered an ankle injury in the first half, and the Hawks went into the game without Travis Homer, who was inactive due to a knee injury and illness. Not only that, but DeeJay Dallas also was banged up in Sunday’s game, and fourth-string running back Tony Jones took a hard helmet-to-helmet hit while trying to haul in a pass.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO