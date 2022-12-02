ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Salk: 10 options for the Mariners to complete their outfield

Three down, at least two to go. That’s where the Mariners’ offseason currently sits. They entered the hot stove season with one major goal: upgrade the offense without sacrificing the pitching or clubhouse magic that keyed their first postseason run in two decades. In order to accomplish that goal, they effectively had up to four open spots: three in the outfield (including the rotating DH) and one in the middle of the infield.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Hot Stove Hype: Can Mariners finally pull off a Bryan Reynolds trade?

Possible names for the Mariners to target this offseason are coming off the board a bit quicker with the MLB winter meetings taking place this week in San Diego, but a new name appeared just before the festivities began. All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has asked the Pittsburgh Pirates for a...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners Breakdown: Offseason check-in — trades, what comes next

Things are happening as the MLB hot stove kicks into gear this week with the annual winter meetings, so it seemed like a perfect time to assess what the Mariners have done thus far and what could be on the horizon. Kolten Wong on joining exciting Mariners: ‘I just wanted...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks’ Carroll: Tariq Woolen has ‘legitimate chance’ to be dominant

The Seahawks have gotten far more success than anyone could have imagined this season out of fifth-round rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen, who just continues to make big plays for Seattle’s defense. On Sunday against the Rams, Woolen nabbed his sixth interception of the year, setting a new Seahawks rookie...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Injuries: Carroll on Kenneth Walker III, banged-up RBs

The Seahawks escaped southern California with a win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, but their running backs didn’t make it out entirely unscathed. Seattle had to finish the game without rookie standout Kenneth Walker III, who suffered an ankle injury in the first half, and the Hawks went into the game without Travis Homer, who was inactive due to a knee injury and illness. Not only that, but DeeJay Dallas also was banged up in Sunday’s game, and fourth-string running back Tony Jones took a hard helmet-to-helmet hit while trying to haul in a pass.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Instant Reaction: Geno leads winning drive, Seahawks beat Rams 27-23

The Seahawks bounced back. Not just from two disappointing losses in a row, but from a late deficit to a beat-up Los Angeles Rams team, too. Geno Smith led a game-winning drive in the closing moments for the first time since taking over as Seahawks QB, and Seattle escaped SoFi Stadium with a 27-23 win over the Rams, who got a big performance from former Seahawks star linebacker Bobby Wagner on Sunday. The win improves the Hawks to 7-5, though they’re still trailing the 8-4 San Francisco 49ers for the NFC West lead.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy