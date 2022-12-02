Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Salk: 10 options for the Mariners to complete their outfield
Three down, at least two to go. That’s where the Mariners’ offseason currently sits. They entered the hot stove season with one major goal: upgrade the offense without sacrificing the pitching or clubhouse magic that keyed their first postseason run in two decades. In order to accomplish that goal, they effectively had up to four open spots: three in the outfield (including the rotating DH) and one in the middle of the infield.
MyNorthwest.com
Hot Stove Hype: Can Mariners finally pull off a Bryan Reynolds trade?
Possible names for the Mariners to target this offseason are coming off the board a bit quicker with the MLB winter meetings taking place this week in San Diego, but a new name appeared just before the festivities began. All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has asked the Pittsburgh Pirates for a...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners Breakdown: Offseason check-in — trades, what comes next
Things are happening as the MLB hot stove kicks into gear this week with the annual winter meetings, so it seemed like a perfect time to assess what the Mariners have done thus far and what could be on the horizon. Kolten Wong on joining exciting Mariners: ‘I just wanted...
MyNorthwest.com
Kolten Wong on joining exciting Mariners: ‘I just wanted to be a part of it’
New Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong grew up in Hawaii a fan of the Giants and Braves, but he always kept an eye on the Mariners. Friday afternoon he learned he would join the Seattle club, and do so at what he believes is the perfect time. “You are seeing...
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks’ Carroll: Tariq Woolen has ‘legitimate chance’ to be dominant
The Seahawks have gotten far more success than anyone could have imagined this season out of fifth-round rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen, who just continues to make big plays for Seattle’s defense. On Sunday against the Rams, Woolen nabbed his sixth interception of the year, setting a new Seahawks rookie...
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Injuries: Carroll on Kenneth Walker III, banged-up RBs
The Seahawks escaped southern California with a win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, but their running backs didn’t make it out entirely unscathed. Seattle had to finish the game without rookie standout Kenneth Walker III, who suffered an ankle injury in the first half, and the Hawks went into the game without Travis Homer, who was inactive due to a knee injury and illness. Not only that, but DeeJay Dallas also was banged up in Sunday’s game, and fourth-string running back Tony Jones took a hard helmet-to-helmet hit while trying to haul in a pass.
MyNorthwest.com
Instant Reaction: Geno leads winning drive, Seahawks beat Rams 27-23
The Seahawks bounced back. Not just from two disappointing losses in a row, but from a late deficit to a beat-up Los Angeles Rams team, too. Geno Smith led a game-winning drive in the closing moments for the first time since taking over as Seahawks QB, and Seattle escaped SoFi Stadium with a 27-23 win over the Rams, who got a big performance from former Seahawks star linebacker Bobby Wagner on Sunday. The win improves the Hawks to 7-5, though they’re still trailing the 8-4 San Francisco 49ers for the NFC West lead.
Comments / 0