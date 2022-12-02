Black Rose Liquor provides wide selection of local spirits

Clean environment, customer satisfaction focus of Gresham's new liquor store

For husband and wife Keith and Kirin Johns, the prospect of starting up a new business seemed logical. But the months of work they put into opening Black Rose Liquor threw them for a loop.

Now, with six employees and a growing group of loyal customers, Black Rose Liquor is exactly what Keith and Kirin imagined.

The store

Although they had put in months of work before the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission allowed them to open, Keith and Kirin were still entering a new frontier.

Although the two already owned and ran a successful corner-store in Portland, selling liquor was entirely new to them.

"We live a few streets away but living at a place and starting a business in the same neighborhood is really different and we didn't know what to expect," Keith said. "Selling liquor is a lot different than what we were doing at the corner store."

The two went to work transforming the run-down store into a traditional, but fun and clean, store where people could feel comfortable picking-up their liquor. The store officially opened in July 2022. Since their opening Keith said that their store has really resonated with customers and the neighborhood.

"We have learned that this neighborhood is really awesome, super supportive and love what we are trying to do here," Keith said. "People love to hang out and so many have left us good Google and Yelp reviews."

On top of their service and how well maintained the store is, Keith also said customers enjoy their effort to uplift local spirits and those that are Black, and women owned.

Keith also tries to stock the store with a variety of brands as well as having free tastings so customers can sample new products or liquors they aren't familiar with.

"When someone walks into our store, I want them to feel like they are at home. I want them to feel like they have been there before," Keith said. "Our tag line is, 'Home of the best friends you didn't know you had.'"

Starting the business

Before starting their business owning careers, Keith and Kirin both worked in the medical field, Kirin as a nurse and Keith as a respiratory therapist.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Keith had some downtime that quickly led to the purchase of their first business, Black Rose Market in Portland.

"I spent a lot of time at home, and I was doing a lot of research into businesses that we could buy," Keith said. The two jumped at the opportunity and bought their first store in Northeast Portland.

"We bought it as an investment business, but we ended up really enjoying being in the community and getting to know the neighborhood," Keith said.

With their corner store doing well, Keith and Kirin were looking for a new opportunity to spread their brand. A friend of theirs who owned a liquor store in Hillsboro suggested that they apply to get a liquor store of their own. However, the process of acquiring a liquor store was a lot more challenging then what the duo had initially thought.

"The process of getting the store was a lot more intense and really hard," Keith said. "It was one of the hardest things Kirin and I had ever done. At one point we were like, 'let's forget this, let's not even go through this application process.' It was almost like a full time job to get the application through."

Despite their struggles, Kirin and Keith pushed ahead and their application, presented their business plan in front of the board of Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and were selected from 12 other applications.

THINGS TO KNOW:

WHAT: Black Rose Liquor

WHERE: 4241 S.E. 182nd Ave., Gresham

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday;

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays

WEBSITE: https://bit.ly/3B2tYvu

