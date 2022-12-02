Lions final injury report for Week 13: Just 2 players ruled out

The Detroit Lions released their final game status report for injured players for the Week 13 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Surprisingly, it’s the shortest injury report since Week 1.

Only two players carry any injury designation at all into the game. Starting right guard Evan Brown and reserve defensive end Julian Okwara are both out for Sunday’s game. Brown also missed Week 12 with his ankle injury, while Okwara injured his elbow in the Thanksgiving loss to the Bills.

That’s the list.

A few other Lions did miss some practice time during the week, but none are listed as doubtful or questionable for the game. That grouping includes several starters: C Frank Ragnow, RT Penei Sewell, DE Josh Paschal, CB Jeff Okudah and LG Jonah Jackson.

Jackson and Okudah were cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol on Friday. Both missed last week’s game.