FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper
SALT LAKE CITY — After more than 50 years, John R. Miller says his former wife's name has finally been cleared. "Valarie's name was vilified for many, many years," the Utah businessman said Tuesday. "To finally get to the truth and the bottom of this is gratifying and provides a measure of healing for the entire family. ... It's a measure of justice and accountability."
Provo mayor says 4-day workweek works for city employees
SALT LAKE CITY — Employees who participated in a six-month pilot program working four days a week instead of five are saying they love it. While the employee response may have been easy to predict, company responses are less so, particularly among those that have chosen to keep the new hours.
Trial begins in civil suit filed for accidental beheading death at Arches
SALT LAKE CITY — "The ambassador of hope." "The princess of hearts." "A pearl of great price." These were just some of the descriptors used for Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City on Monday. The women's rights activist from Uganda was 25 when, during...
10 months after a fatal crash in West Valley, prosecutors believe they know who caused it
WEST VALLEY CITY — Ten months after arresting a man believed to have caused a fatal crash in West Valley City, prosecutors now say it was a woman who was actually driving that day with the man. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in...
Alleged gunman in Orem apartment shooting is charged with attempted murder
OREM — A man who witnesses say was kicked out of a party happening at an Orem apartment complex has been charged with shooting at two people who tried to confront him, according to police. Jozef Richard Van-Der-Meide, 18, of South Jordan, was charged Monday in 4th District Court...
Police identify 2 killed in collision with a parked truck in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY — Two people died following a collision with a box truck in West Valley City on Saturday afternoon, West Valley police said Sunday. The two people, a man and a woman, were in a passenger car that crashed into the rear end of a box truck parked along the north side of Parkway Boulevard near 3200 West shortly before 3:23 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Steve Beardshall with West Valley police.
The gift you shouldn't give car burglars this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY — It's the most wonderful time of year. But it's also when certain crimes of opportunity tend to spike in Salt Lake County. Of all the people on your list to buy presents for, a thief probably isn't one of them. So don't give burglars a gift by forgetting to lock your car and hide your belongings, Unified police told the KSL Investigators.
Syracuse residents search for driver who destroyed mailboxes overnight
SYRACUSE — Several families are looking for answers after someone drove through their yards Monday morning on Marilyn Drive, destroying property and mailboxes. "I had packages in my mailbox that I'm pretty sure are destroyed," said Holly Wilson. "I had mail scattered everywhere; it was just like, what the heck just happened?"
Poll: More than a third of Utahns are changing their holiday behavior because of COVID-19
CENTERVILLE — For Betsy Ryan, COVID-19 can't be ignored just because it's the holiday season. Before the pandemic, the 39-year-old from Centerville said there was little concern about any signs of sickness during family gatherings. That changed, she said, after "going through the experience of COVID-19 and seeing how destructive it can be, for especially immunocompromised people or people in my family with some health issues."
Have You Seen This? When Utah and Ohio State become unlikely friends
SALT LAKE CITY — It's no secret that Ohio State rallied from behind to beat Utah in a high-scoring 2022 Rose Bowl. The game was electric and had one of the highest attendance in Rose Bowl history, to say nothing of the stellar television numbers that were released after the game.
Vivint Smart Home sold to Houston-based NRG Energy for $2.8 billion
PROVO — Fortune 500 company NRG Energy Inc. has agreed to acquire Provo-based Vivint Smart Home Inc. for $2.8 billion, the companies announced on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Houston-based NRG will pay $12 per share in cash, and will assume an additional $2.4 billion in debt. The total value of $5.2 billion is a 33% premium on Vivint's closing share price on Monday, according to NRG. Vivint — which was acquired in 2012 by private equity firm Blackstone in what was, at the time, the largest tech deal in Utah history — became a publicly traded company in 2020.
Prison ordered for woman who shot and killed husband but claimed self-defense
SALT LAKE CITY — Cynthia Vincent sobbed as 3rd District Judge Paul Parker sentenced her to a term of one to 15 years in prison for the death of her husband, 57-year-old Michael Vincent. "All I can say is I'm sorry," the 42-year-old told the judge through tears minutes...
Utah Tech student dies after fall from 5th-floor balcony
ST. GEORGE — A Utah Tech University student died after falling from a fifth-story balcony in St. George early Sunday in what police believe was an accident. The student is identified as freshman Peyton Hall, of South Jordan. He had been at the school since August, according to the university.
Utahn, former BYU dancer stars in national tour of 'Moulin Rouge'
SALT LAKE CITY — As the beat drops to the sounds of "Lady Marmalade" every night at the Moulin Rouge (aka the Eccles Theater through Dec. 11), the silhouette of a Davis High graduate fills the stage. It's a place Libby Fowler Lloyd always dreamed of — the lights,...
Rose Bowl set: No. 8 Utah to host No. 11 Penn State in Granddaddy of Them All
SALT LAKE CITY — Welcome back to Pasadena, Utah. For the second straight season, Utah will make the Rose Bowl home after the Utes won the Pac-12 championship against USC to claim a spot in the Granddaddy of Them All. The only thing left for Utah was to wait out Selection Sunday to see who they would be playing this year.
BYU transfer tracker: Outgoing WR Terence Fall sheds light on tough decision
PROVO — More than 1,000 players entered the transfer portal last year, and at least as many are expected this season when the NCAA opens the current transfer window Monday. Some of those players leaving will depart from local universities like BYU, Utah and Utah State. It's part of the natural rhythm of college football in the modern era. But not all of those players hold ill will toward their departing schools.
Ed Lamb the next coach at Northern Colorado, brings BYU staffer with him
PROVO — BYU's Ed Lamb built his coaching name in the Big Sky, where he took over a moribund program at Southern Utah and competed for league titles and FCS playoff appearances before returning to his alma mater as assistant head coach and special teams coordinator. Now he's back...
Barton named Pac-12 freshman defensive player of year; Utes earn All-Pac-12 honors
SALT LAKE CITY — It didn't take long for observers to notice that Lander Barton could be a great asset for the Utah football program. The former four-star linebacker, and youngest brother to Cody and Jackson, from Brighton High signed with Utah in Dec. 2021 and quickly made his mark in spring ahead of his freshman campaign. Barton was going to demand attention on the field and was named one of three starters at the position ahead of the 2022 season.
Utes move up to No. 8 in final College Football Playoff rankings; No. 7 in AP
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is going to the Rose Bowl after it erased a 17-3 USC lead in the Pac-12 championship game to earn their second straight title. The Utes reeled off 24 straight points before USC eventually scored again in the fourth quarter, but the damage was already done and Utah had all the momentum to end the Trojans' College Football Playoff aspirations. So when the final rankings of the regular season were released on Sunday, Utah had the advantage.
Patrick Kinahan: Whittingham long ago proved coaching greatness
SALT LAKE CITY — To the casual observer, the kind a big game usually draws in, Kyle Whittingham has enhanced his stature as an elite college football coach the last two seasons. Consecutive Rose Bowl berths, which his Utah program has achieved, are excellent credential builders. But to those...
