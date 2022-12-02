ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
travelawaits.com

A New Survey Says These Are The Best Layover Airports — Our Experts Weigh In

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Layovers can really put a damper on your travel plans. But a recent study suggests there are some airports where you might actually want a long layover! ParkSleepFly recently released a survey of the busiest U.S. airports to enjoy a layover. Their criteria included food and beverages, hygiene, service, customer satisfaction, shopping, and hotel availability.
BoardingArea

Where Are The Most Stressful Airports In The World — and In the United States?

Some people might argue that the most stressful part of travel is the airport itself, which can be noisy, crowded, uncomfortable, expensive, and inconvenient — parking can be virtually impossible during holidays and flights can be delayed or canceled as two of many examples — not to mention being processed through the long lines of the security checkpoint and having to comply with numerous restrictions and regulations…
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Delta, American, Amex Add Big New Airport Perks for 2023

Airlines aren’t all the same, though you’d be forgiven for thinking that way. Every airline prides itself on its unique corporate philosophy and values, and many of them emphasize certain traits. The oft-criticized Spirit is all about rock-bottom prices (and not much else), while Southwest has a culture built around first-rate customer service (though employees allege that reputation is currently being undermined by the management).
traveltomorrow.com

France bans short haul domestic flights in favour of train travel

France’s moves to ban short-haul domestic flights have been approved by the European Commission, reports EuroNews. The ruling, announced on Friday, applies to flights between cities connected by a rail journey of under two and a half hours. Routes between Paris Orly, Nantes, Lyon and Bordeaux will be the first affected. In addition, France will be limiting private jet use for short journeys.
Narcity

Pearson Airport Was Named Most Stressful Airport In North America & It's An 'Embarrassment'

Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) has been trying to rebuild its damaged reputation since the summer, but despite some more recent improvements, it seems people aren't forgetting the airport's troubles very quickly. Pearson Airport was just named the "most stressful" airport in North America and the fourth most stressful airport...

