Read full article on original website
Related
traveltomorrow.com
France bans short haul domestic flights in favour of train travel
France’s moves to ban short-haul domestic flights have been approved by the European Commission, reports EuroNews. The ruling, announced on Friday, applies to flights between cities connected by a rail journey of under two and a half hours. Routes between Paris Orly, Nantes, Lyon and Bordeaux will be the first affected. In addition, France will be limiting private jet use for short journeys.
traveltomorrow.com
These strikes are set to cause travel disruption across Europe in December
December is a busy month at airports around the world. Many people return home for Christmas and airports fill up with passengers eager to reconnect with their loved ones. There are others who decide to take a getaway to celebrate the holidays in a different location. This year, travel in Europe could be impacted in December and January season after a series of labor disputes linked to pay rises and long working schedules have led to industrial actions in different countries. Here are the highlights.
traveltomorrow.com
Cepsa to invest €3bn in green hydrogen pipeline to connect Europe
Cepsa announced 3 billion euros in investments to develop the green hydrogen corridor that is meant to connect the south to the north of Europe. New details are emerging from the latest business venture between the Spanish Cepsa and the Port of Rotterdam, signed in October, which goal is to build a new corridor to transport renewable hydrogen from Spain, Algeciras, to Holland, Rotterdam. According to a statement from Cepsa, the project will produce 300,000 tons of hydrogen a year, which will be used to power the company’s refineries as well as local heavy shipping and haulage. It will also be used to produce biofuel for the aviation industry.
Germany: 25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup
BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of police officers carried out raids across much of Germany on Wednesday against suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the government in an armed coup. Officials said 25 people were detained. Federal prosecutors said some 3,000 officers conducted searches at 130 sites in...
Comments / 0