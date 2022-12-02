It appears either the New York Yankees or San Francisco Giants may be close to meeting the asking price for free-agent slugger Aaron Judge. “I still believe there’s a chance Aaron Judge signs this week ... from what I can tell, piecing things together here, Aaron Judge’s market is certainly above $300 million now, and potentially from two different teams, the Yankees and Giants," MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Monday afternoon, per Bridget Hyland of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com. "It appears to me, and this is not yet confirmed, but there are those in the industry who believe that he already has in hand that nine-year offer we’ve been talking about for a while. That his market is already over that line of $300 million-plus and nine years."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO