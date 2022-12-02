Read full article on original website
Kenneth R. Gordon, 59
BRISTOL — Kenneth R. Gordon, 59, died Dec. 5, at home. He was born in Laconia, the youngest of two sons of Reginald and Jane (Dellil) Gordon. He was raised in Belmont where he attended elementary school, the family then moved to Laconia where he attended Laconia High School. Ken was diagnosed in his early teens with a long-term mental health disease that prevented him from living his life to its fullest. Ken felt most at peace when he was out in nature, whether it was country walks or rides, he was happy to be out. He was thoughtful and enjoyed being with his family.
Sandra A. Greenwood, 83
With sadness, we announce the passing of Sandra A. MacDonald Greenwood on Dec. 4, at age 83; a loving wife and mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all whose lives she touched. Sandra, better known as Sandy, was born at home in Plymouth on Sept. 11, 1939, the daughter of...
Chester L. Fox III
GILFORD — Chester Lyman Fox III, 63, passed away on Nov. 20, at his home.
Pedal boat business will set up ship at the Weirs
LACONIA — A new small business will be launched at Weirs Beach this winter, after City Council agreed to enter a lease with Weirs Beach Pedal Boats. Charles and Diane Carey fell in love with Weirs Beach over years of vacationing there: they loved it so much that in 2020 they decided to move there full time, buying a bed and breakfast on Maple Street and several small cottages to support themselves. Charles still commutes to Boston and, completing the start of their new Laconia life, the couple aimed to set up a business in the area that would allow him to work locally.
Volunteers needed to pack 10,000 meals that will be distributed to the hungry
The 1st Congregational Church of Meredith is collaborating with youth groups from several communities who are coordinating and hosting an inter-generational food packaging event Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. Families are invited to participate in packing 10,000 meals at the Congregational Church of Laconia, located at 18 Veterans Square in Laconia.
Andrew J. DeRoma, 79
Andrew John DeRoma, 79, of Alexandria, died suddenly at his home on Nov. 29. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Jan. 29, 1943, he was the son of Andrew and Mary (Poznysz) DeRoma.
Buyer’s ambitious plans for Lakes Region site surpass her prior projects – by far
The Manchester developer chosen by the state to turn the 220-acre former Laconia State School into a massive housing, entertainment, commercial, and medical services campus has never completed a project nearly as large, she said Monday. Her biggest project in New Hampshire, a mixed-use property in Manchester, is three years behind schedule and the subject of a lawsuit brought by an investor.
Hazel M. Anair, 89
BERWICK, Maine — Hazel M. Anair, 89, of Berwick, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 1. Hazel was the widow of L. Robert Anair, who passed away in 2003.
Gregory S. Cadarette, 50
LACONIA — With deep sadness and broken hearts, we mourn the loss of Gregory S. Cadarette. Greg passed away Nov. 29, after a period of declining health. Born Christmas Eve in 1971, Greg lived locally for most of his life. Early on, he especially loved all animals. Kind and gentle-hearted Greg always attracted even the shyest cat, dog, cow, wild animal, and any creature that came near. They sensed his sweet soul and, in keeping with his family and friends, all felt blessed to be near and know his heart.
Jason P. Balint, 45
GILFORD — “I ain’t here for a long time. I’m here for a good time.” —George Strait. Jason “Jay” P. Balint, 45, of Gilford adopted that mantra years ago. He filled his life with love, laughter, and having a good time with friends and family. Unfortunately, George’s lyrics came true way too soon when we lost Jay on Nov. 22.
