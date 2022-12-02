BRISTOL — Kenneth R. Gordon, 59, died Dec. 5, at home. He was born in Laconia, the youngest of two sons of Reginald and Jane (Dellil) Gordon. He was raised in Belmont where he attended elementary school, the family then moved to Laconia where he attended Laconia High School. Ken was diagnosed in his early teens with a long-term mental health disease that prevented him from living his life to its fullest. Ken felt most at peace when he was out in nature, whether it was country walks or rides, he was happy to be out. He was thoughtful and enjoyed being with his family.

LACONIA, NH ・ 13 HOURS AGO