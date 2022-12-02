ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Swarmcast: Jestin Jacobs, several others depart Iowa's program, where do the Hawkeyes go from here?

The Transfer Portal first must taketh before it giveth. Well, kind of. Iowa has Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara committed, but the Hawkeyes also lost several pieces on Monday, including linebacker Jestin Jacobs. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt break it all down, what it means for the 2023 team, identify some of the targets that Iowa is pursuing in the portal and much, much more. It's going to be a crazy month of coverage, so let's get it started.
Game Thread: Iowa vs. No. 15 Duke

Game Thread: Iowa vs. No. 15 Duke
