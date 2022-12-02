Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Wishes She Was Invited To Art Show For Her Art & Not Her LooksBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
What’s really driving ‘climate gentrification’ in Miami? It isn’t fear of sea-level rise
Miami’s Little Haiti has been an immigrant community for decades. Its streets are lined with small homes and colorful shops that cater to the neighborhood, a predominantly Afro-Caribbean population with a median household income well below Miami’s. But Little Haiti’s character may be changing. A $1 billion real estate development called the Magic City Innovation District is planned in the neighborhood, with luxury high-rise apartments, high-end shops and glass office towers. The developers emphasize their commitment to sustainability. But high-end real estate investments like this raise property values, pushing up property taxes and the cost of living for surrounding neighborhoods. The potential...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Largest penthouse in the U.S. — scheduled for five stories and 33,000 square feet — sells in Miami
A preconstruction penthouse scheduled to be five stories and 33,000 feet — the largest penthouse in the U.S. — recently sold in Miami. The unit will top the Waldorf Astoria Residences, which will be the tallest residential building south of Manhattan when it’s completed. The penthouse will...
wlrn.org
After Surfside, Miami changes rules to fast-track demolition. Affordable housing is in the crosshairs
Aging buildings across Miami appear to be increasingly targeted by demolition orders - among these are some of the last bastions of affordable housing. Some compare the new demolition policy to a totalitarian government, while others also point out the city's coffers could stand to benefit from it. WLRN's Daniel Rivero investigates.
keysweekly.com
DIVE INTO THE SCUBA MARKET IN TAVERNIER ON DEC. 11
Florida Keys diving conditions were stellar over the Thanksgiving weekend. It’s a popular time in the scuba industry with school out, and this past week was no exception. Our dive shops welcomed divers from all around the country taking various classes, from learning how to spearfish to educating themselves on shark awareness and coral restoration. If you follow this dive report, you know that I talk a lot about our local wrecks, dive equipment, spearfishing and numerous ocean conservation opportunities. If any of this intrigues you and you’d like to learn more, then make a note to come visit us on Sunday, Dec. 11 for our annual Sunday Scuba Market. We’ll have tents full of discounted gear, accessories and apparel. There’ll be discounts on classes as well.
YAHOO!
The JetBlue-Spirit merger: How will it affect rates and routes at PBI and FLL airports?
JetBlue Airways announced Thursday morning it plans to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, a merger that could have significant impacts on both Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale international airports. The deal would create the nation’s fifth-largest airline. Spirit had recommended its shareholders approve a lower offer from Frontier Airlines,...
The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
HipHopDX.com
Future Purchases $7.5M Bentley-Branded Miami Home
Future has enjoyed the Miami lifestyle for some years now and he’s picked up another beachside residence in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida after dropping a seven-figure bag. According to the New York Post, Pluto is in contract talks to purchase a splashy ocean-view apartment for $7.5 million at the Bentley Residence from Gil Dezer, CEO of Dezer Development.
JustLuxe.com
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort: A Spa Mecca in Miami
As the largest spa and wellness facility on the East Coast, it measures at 70,000 sq. ft., Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami offers traditional treatments as well as an entirely touchless spa experience. Offering a wide range of health and wellness services for relaxation and advanced healing, the spa brings together the latest innovations and technology along with age-old treatments to allow for guests to relax and recharge.
Miami New Times
New Miami Restaurants to Try: Kaia, Mila Omakase, and Six Pack Burger
Miami's latest round of openings includes In & Out-inspired Six Pack Burger, the latest restaurant from the creators of Calle 29 and Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, and the rooftop omakase and lounge from Mila in Miami Beach. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Six...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Legendary Pelican Hotel Re-Opened During Art Basel Miami Beach
South Beach’s historic beachfront property, re-opened its doors after a two-year major transformation. Following a two-year renovation, the legendary Pelican Hotel, located at 826 Ocean Drive, reopened its doors during Art Basel Miami Beach. The coveted penthouse party was hosted by Owner Renzo Rosso, who is also the President of OTB Group and Founder of DIESEL. VIP guests gathered for an aperitivo and intimate preview of the beautiful beachfront property while Renzo and his son Andrea Rosso, designer of the property, chatted about the legendary 32-guest-room boutique hotel and its playful design.
tamaractalk.com
Gas Prices Continue to Drop: Here is The Lowest in Tamarac
Gas prices in Florida continue to slacken amid global jitters over the demand for oil and an increase in output from U.S. oil refineries. According to data posted by the auto club AAA on Monday, the average gallon of gas in Florida was selling for $3.27 — the lowest since the price was at $3.22 a gallon on Oct. 6, when the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” began.
southbeachtopchefs.com
“Miami is the last man standing”: Marc Roberts weighs in with Robert Rivani on hospitality
Deep-pocketed transplants flocking to luxurious nightlife and dining venues. With his exuberant fashion sense and style, imagine Robert Rivani as a Gen Z Mr. Monopoly, the titular character of the popular real estate board game. His commercial condo buying spree in Miami and Miami Beach this past year is akin...
Brightline’s new Boca Raton train station will soon open. Here are the latest details.
The long-awaited Boca Raton Brightline station will open later this month, giving the speedy passenger train another stop in South Florida. Construction began in January on the station, which is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s public library. Brian Kronberg, vice president of development for Brightline, told Boca Raton City Council members during a recent ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Carlos Correcha-Price to Head UHealth and Miller School of Medicine Marketing and Communications
December 2, 2022 – Carlos Correcha-Price, a senior professional with more than 18 years’ experience in strategic communications and marketing, will join UHealth – University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine as chief marketing and communications officer on December 5. Correcha-Price comes to...
'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic
MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
newpelican.com
After nearly five decades, Lotus Chinese Kitchen prepares to leave Wilton Manors
Wilton Manors – After nearly 50 years, Lotus Chinese Kitchen is leaving Wilton Manors. Opened in 1975, owner John Yang said he plans to relocate to 3020 N. Federal Hwy. in Fort Lauderdale, previously occupied by Toast restaurant, a little over one mile from Lotus’ current location on Northeast 26 Street.
biscaynetimes.com
Causeway Condition a Heightened Concern
Village of Key Biscayne residents will have to wait several more years for overdue repairs to the Rickenbacker Causeway while more frequent and strengthening hurricanes threaten the Florida coastline. The causeway is the only structural link between Key Biscayne and the Miami-Dade County mainland, used daily by thousands of residents...
Massive fire erupts at Florida scrap yard
Crews are in the process of battling a massive fire at a junkyard in Hialeah, Florida Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 1