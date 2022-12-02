ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Conversation U.S.

What’s really driving ‘climate gentrification’ in Miami? It isn’t fear of sea-level rise

Miami’s Little Haiti has been an immigrant community for decades. Its streets are lined with small homes and colorful shops that cater to the neighborhood, a predominantly Afro-Caribbean population with a median household income well below Miami’s. But Little Haiti’s character may be changing. A $1 billion real estate development called the Magic City Innovation District is planned in the neighborhood, with luxury high-rise apartments, high-end shops and glass office towers. The developers emphasize their commitment to sustainability. But high-end real estate investments like this raise property values, pushing up property taxes and the cost of living for surrounding neighborhoods. The potential...
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

DIVE INTO THE SCUBA MARKET IN TAVERNIER ON DEC. 11

Florida Keys diving conditions were stellar over the Thanksgiving weekend. It’s a popular time in the scuba industry with school out, and this past week was no exception. Our dive shops welcomed divers from all around the country taking various classes, from learning how to spearfish to educating themselves on shark awareness and coral restoration. If you follow this dive report, you know that I talk a lot about our local wrecks, dive equipment, spearfishing and numerous ocean conservation opportunities. If any of this intrigues you and you’d like to learn more, then make a note to come visit us on Sunday, Dec. 11 for our annual Sunday Scuba Market. We’ll have tents full of discounted gear, accessories and apparel. There’ll be discounts on classes as well.
TAVERNIER, FL
Ash Jurberg

The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

Future Purchases $7.5M Bentley-Branded Miami Home

Future has enjoyed the Miami lifestyle for some years now and he’s picked up another beachside residence in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida after dropping a seven-figure bag. According to the New York Post, Pluto is in contract talks to purchase a splashy ocean-view apartment for $7.5 million at the Bentley Residence from Gil Dezer, CEO of Dezer Development.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
JustLuxe.com

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort: A Spa Mecca in Miami

As the largest spa and wellness facility on the East Coast, it measures at 70,000 sq. ft., Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami offers traditional treatments as well as an entirely touchless spa experience. Offering a wide range of health and wellness services for relaxation and advanced healing, the spa brings together the latest innovations and technology along with age-old treatments to allow for guests to relax and recharge.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

New Miami Restaurants to Try: Kaia, Mila Omakase, and Six Pack Burger

Miami's latest round of openings includes In & Out-inspired Six Pack Burger, the latest restaurant from the creators of Calle 29 and Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, and the rooftop omakase and lounge from Mila in Miami Beach. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Six...
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Legendary Pelican Hotel Re-Opened During Art Basel Miami Beach

South Beach’s historic beachfront property, re-opened its doors after a two-year major transformation. Following a two-year renovation, the legendary Pelican Hotel, located at 826 Ocean Drive, reopened its doors during Art Basel Miami Beach. The coveted penthouse party was hosted by Owner Renzo Rosso, who is also the President of OTB Group and Founder of DIESEL. VIP guests gathered for an aperitivo and intimate preview of the beautiful beachfront property while Renzo and his son Andrea Rosso, designer of the property, chatted about the legendary 32-guest-room boutique hotel and its playful design.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Gas Prices Continue to Drop: Here is The Lowest in Tamarac

Gas prices in Florida continue to slacken amid global jitters over the demand for oil and an increase in output from U.S. oil refineries. According to data posted by the auto club AAA on Monday, the average gallon of gas in Florida was selling for $3.27 — the lowest since the price was at $3.22 a gallon on Oct. 6, when the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” began.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Brightline’s new Boca Raton train station will soon open. Here are the latest details.

The long-awaited Boca Raton Brightline station will open later this month, giving the speedy passenger train another stop in South Florida. Construction began in January on the station, which is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s public library. Brian Kronberg, vice president of development for Brightline, told Boca Raton City Council members during a recent ...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic

MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
MIAMI, FL
biscaynetimes.com

Causeway Condition a Heightened Concern

Village of Key Biscayne residents will have to wait several more years for overdue repairs to the Rickenbacker Causeway while more frequent and strengthening hurricanes threaten the Florida coastline. The causeway is the only structural link between Key Biscayne and the Miami-Dade County mainland, used daily by thousands of residents...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

