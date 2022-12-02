Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 players blast “abysmal” stat loss prevention system
A Modern Warfare 2 player provided video evidence showcasing significant flaws with the game’s stat loss prevention system. When Modern Warfare 2 initially launched, players surprisingly had no way to track their stats. Battlefield 2042 suffered from a similar conundrum during its release, excluding a scoreboard. Activision and EA controversially decided to remove classic legacy features, frustrating both sets of fans.
NICKMERCS explains why competitive CoD matches aren’t as “cracked” as battle royales
NICKMERCS used his experience in competitive Gears of War, Halo, CoD, and Apex Legends to conclude battle royales “are more cracked” than other esports titles. Most fans recognize NICKMERCS for his successful streaming career, but he started as a Gears of War professional, winning a National Championship in 2019. He went on to play Halo professionally before dipping his toes into the competitive CoD scene in the early stages of his streaming career.
Warzone 2 unreleased Resurgence map leaked with first look at POIs
A new leak has unveiled what the new Warzone 2 Resurgence map could look like ahead of its speculated 2023 release. Only a short while has passed since the anticipated release of Warzone 2 and the brand-new map Al Mazrah. Though the game has been received rather well by the community, fans are already looking toward what could be in store next.
WoW Dragonflight leveling method shows how to hit 70 in under two hours
A dedicated WoW Dragonflight player has discovered a method to level from level 60 to 70 in under just two hours’ time. Dragonflight has finally hit live servers and has brought a ton of additions to the long-running MMORPG including a new race and class, revamped professions, a new zone, and so much more.
Warzone 2 player takes proximity chat trolling to another level by making consoles turn off
Warzone 2 introduced proximity chat, and one player cleverly used the new feature to eliminate an enemy without ever firing their weapon. Proximity chat has been nothing short of a mixed bag in Warzone 2. The new feature allows teams to communicate with enemies. The community has universally embraced proximity chat with open arms, but its results vary.
Warzone 2 loadout drops appearing at Buy Stations with cheaper prices
Warzone 2 controversially removed loadout drops from buy stations, but a player managed to unearth the missing feature. At the CoD Next event on September 15, Activision gave fans their first look at Warzone 2. Removing loadouts garnered the most attention among new gameplay changes, such as a revamped gulag and looting system.
Warzone 2 expert claims “OG MP5” loadout is the best SMG for Al Mazrah
Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has shown off a powerful Lachmann Sub loadout that’s not only a throwback to the good old days of Verdansk, but is also the “best SMG” in Al Mazrah. Players are really spoilt for choice when it comes to weapons in Warzone 2....
Can you play trios in Warzone 2?
Got an odd number of teammates and want to play trios in Warzone 2? Well, currently, you’re out of luck unless you play one specific mode. For many players, dropping into Warzone is all about two modes – Solos and Quads – but that isn’t the case for everyone. Some would rather play duos with their partner in crime, while others are fans of playing Trios.
Warzone 2 players ruining games with infinite health: Cheat or bug?
A Warzone 2 glitch or cheat is granting players infinite health, making them immune to any attacks aimed at them – but is it a frustrating cheat or just a very lucky bug saving players from being taken down?. During a tense Warzone 2 battle, one player reported a...
Fortnite Chapter 4’s launch is so popular even devs are getting kicked from servers
Fortnite Chapter 4’s launch is apparently so popular, even the developers can’t even join the game’s servers. During a live stream to promote the launch, the official Fortnite Twitch stream was stuck in the loading screen like millions of other players, waiting their turn to see the new content.
What are Hot Spots in Fortnite? Gold locations explained
Hot Spots are a brand new feature in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. They’re indicated by gold location names on the map, but what do they mean? Let’s find out. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has introduced loads of new features to the game, but one of the most useful is Hot Spots, which give you a chance to get some high-rarity weapons at the start of a match.
Hasan baffled after finding Twitch streams embedded on Trainwreck’s Kick site
Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker was baffled after checking out Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam’s new Kick platform and finding that Twitch embeds were being used. Twitch’s spot at the top of the mountain of streaming platforms has been challenged a handful of times over the last few years, but it’s seen off pretty much every challenger.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass: All new skins & cosmetics
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has arrived, which means there’s a brand new Battle Pass to work your way through with plenty of skins and cosmetics included. Aside from the new weapons and map changes, one of the most exciting parts of any new Fortnite season launch is discovering what skins and cosmetics are available to unlock in the Battle Pass.
When are Primal Kyogre & Primal Groudon released in Pokemon Go?
Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon have officially been revealed for Pokemon Go, but when do they make their debut in the game? We’ve got the release dates you’re looking for. There are still plenty of Pokemon yet to make an appearance in Pokemon Go, including Mythicals and Legendaries,...
Overwatch 2 players blown away by new weather effects on Blizzard World
The Overwatch 2 developers just teased new weather effects for the game, specifically for the Blizzard World map, and players are absolutely blown away. Overwatch 2’s recent update introduced brand new weather effects in Blizzard World. And though this doesn’t directly affect the gameplay, players are delighted by the improvement in visuals and general care to aesthetics.
League of Legends falls off Twitch’s top gaming spot amid GTA RP resurgence
After holding the Twitch reigns for months, League of Legends has fallen off the throne. In November 2022, bolstered by a returning surge of RP streamers, GTA V reclaimed the top gaming spot on the platform. League of Legends has been one of the dominant kings of viewership on Twitch,...
Dr Disrespect claims Warzone 2 is “done” unless next update fixes “obvious” issues
Dr Disrespect believes Warzone 2 is “done” if the first big update fails to make the grade, suggesting that the devs have a lot of “obvious” issues that need to be fixed. It’s been a few weeks since Warzone 2.0 launched, and plenty of gamers have...
When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 end? Season 2 start date
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has only just begun, but some eager fans will already be wondering when it’s expected to come to an end – and when Season 2 will begin. The launch of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 brought some huge changes to the popular battle royale, introducing Reality Augments, an entirely new map, and a Battle Pass featuring Doom and The Witcher.
Modern Warfare 2 players question devs over “garbage” spawns one month after launch
Modern Warfare 2 players are questioning Infinity Ward over the game’s spawns, claiming they’re still “garbage” despite the game being out for over a month. Spawns are always a tricky feature of CoD games for the developers to nail down. They use incredibly complex algorithms to determine a player’s best respawn location but, due to a host of factors and the speed of standard CoD matches, it’s far from simple to refine a spawn system.
Where to find Hawlucha in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
While Hawlucha now shares its Type combination with another common Pokemon, it still proves to be a powerful and speedy attacker in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how trainers can find Hawlucha in the Paldea region. Players journeying through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will face some very strong trainers...
