Milwaukee, WI

Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Judge deciding between 2 teams in free agency?

The Aaron Judge free agency sweepstakes could come to an end in the coming days, and the outfielder reportedly is down to two teams. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Monday that Judge’s representatives are expected to continue talking with both the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Morosi added that Judge could make a decision this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom Turned Down This Offer From Mets

The Mets lost the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes, but they apparently didn’t shortchange the star right-hander as they tried to keep him in Queens. deGrom, arguably the best pitcher available in Major League Baseball free agency this offseason, left New York to sign a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers. All things considered, it likely was the best offer deGrom received on the open market, but it might not have been the richest in terms of average annual value.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge

There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Look: Aaron Judge Predicted Who He Would Sign With

Aaron Judge faces a life-changing decision this offseason. The free agent could leave the New York Yankees after belting 62 home runs. While the MLB world doesn't know what he's thinking at the moment, Judge revealed his childhood dream destination. TIME Magazine named Judge its 2022 Athlete of the Year....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Yardbarker

Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard

The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade Cubs must make this offseason

The Chicago Cubs appear to be headed for a rebuild in the eyes of many…except for themselves. The Cubs, loaded with money, are looking to build themselves back up into a World Series contender this offseason, and have been quite aggressive in their quest to do so early on this offseason. Rather than undergo a lengthy rebuild, the Cubs front office believes they can compete as soon as next season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Requests Trade Opening Door For Pursuit

The Boston Red Sox could get creative in the coming weeks. The offseason is in full swing and the first massive contract was handed out Friday night as the Texas Rangers inked a five-year deal with two-time National League Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom worth over $185 million. There's sure to be plenty of other huge deals to be given out in the coming days with Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Trea Turner, and Xander Bogaerts still considering options.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite

The New York Mets certainly have been busy. New York made headlines Monday as they signed reigning American League Cy Young winner and former Houston Astros hurler Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million. The Mets have had a roller coaster of an offseason already as they...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Verlander signs with NL team

The New York Mets lost Jacob deGrom when the right-hander signed with the Texas Rangers last week, and they have move quickly to replace him in their starting rotation. Justin Verlander and the Mets have agreed to a two-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal will pay Verlander $86 million over two seasons and includes a vesting option for a third.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

