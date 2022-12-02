Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Aaron Judge deciding between 2 teams in free agency?
The Aaron Judge free agency sweepstakes could come to an end in the coming days, and the outfielder reportedly is down to two teams. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Monday that Judge’s representatives are expected to continue talking with both the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Morosi added that Judge could make a decision this week.
MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom Turned Down This Offer From Mets
The Mets lost the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes, but they apparently didn’t shortchange the star right-hander as they tried to keep him in Queens. deGrom, arguably the best pitcher available in Major League Baseball free agency this offseason, left New York to sign a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers. All things considered, it likely was the best offer deGrom received on the open market, but it might not have been the richest in terms of average annual value.
Yardbarker
Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge
There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge Turns Down Massive Deal from Yanks, LA is a Team to Watch
Free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge had a huge offer to return to the Yankees but appears to be seeking something huger, and the Dodgers remain on the periphery.
Look: Aaron Judge Predicted Who He Would Sign With
Aaron Judge faces a life-changing decision this offseason. The free agent could leave the New York Yankees after belting 62 home runs. While the MLB world doesn't know what he's thinking at the moment, Judge revealed his childhood dream destination. TIME Magazine named Judge its 2022 Athlete of the Year....
Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
Chicago Cubs Expected to Offer Contract to This Free Agent Shortstop Sunday
The Chicago Cubs have not made an offer to free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts yet, but the club is reportedly very interested, and could soon be submitting a contract proposal to the former Boston Red Sox star, per Marino Pepen.
Report: Astros Talking to Free Agent Outfielder
Report: Astros Talking to Free Agent Outfielder
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Expected To Be Dealt, Should Boston Make Move?
It sure sounds like a deal is about to be made
Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees
Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
Yardbarker
Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard
The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
David Ortiz reveals the big free-agency splash he wants to see the Red Sox make
Ortiz said he'd like to see the Red Sox get Justin Verlander. The Red Sox need pitching help and reportedly have a big appetite to spend this offseason. So where would David Ortiz prefer to allocate the cash if he were Chaim Bloom? The Hall-of-Fame designated hitter has a specific all-star he’d like to see Boston target.
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Dodgers are looking to make a big splash
ClutchPoints
1 perfect MLB trade Cubs must make this offseason
The Chicago Cubs appear to be headed for a rebuild in the eyes of many…except for themselves. The Cubs, loaded with money, are looking to build themselves back up into a World Series contender this offseason, and have been quite aggressive in their quest to do so early on this offseason. Rather than undergo a lengthy rebuild, the Cubs front office believes they can compete as soon as next season.
Yardbarker
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Requests Trade Opening Door For Pursuit
The Boston Red Sox could get creative in the coming weeks. The offseason is in full swing and the first massive contract was handed out Friday night as the Texas Rangers inked a five-year deal with two-time National League Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom worth over $185 million. There's sure to be plenty of other huge deals to be given out in the coming days with Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Trea Turner, and Xander Bogaerts still considering options.
Yardbarker
High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite
The New York Mets certainly have been busy. New York made headlines Monday as they signed reigning American League Cy Young winner and former Houston Astros hurler Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million. The Mets have had a roller coaster of an offseason already as they...
Top Xander Bogaerts Suitor Reportedly Off Board Making Red Sox Reunion More Likely
One of the Red Sox's biggest rivals is out of the Bogaerts sweepstakes
Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the Winter Meetings
What will the Cardinals end up doing at the Winter Meetings this week?. The St. Louis Cardinals hot stove began to heat up in the days leading up to the Winter Meetings, and today marks the beginning of what is usually the most active week of the off-season among all Major League teams.
Justin Verlander signs with NL team
The New York Mets lost Jacob deGrom when the right-hander signed with the Texas Rangers last week, and they have move quickly to replace him in their starting rotation. Justin Verlander and the Mets have agreed to a two-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal will pay Verlander $86 million over two seasons and includes a vesting option for a third.
