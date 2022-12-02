Read full article on original website
Kylian Mbappe v Kyle Walker: The key battle that could decide England v France
Kyle Walker’s battle with Kylian Mbappe will be crucial as England look to bring down much-fancied France in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.Matty Cash, Mbappe’s last-16 opponent with Poland, and former England full-back Gary Neville are among those tipping the pacy Manchester City full-back as the ideal man to shackle Mbappe.Here, the PA news agency looks at the tournament statistics to assess the match-up.Everything runs through MbappeThat France will look to work Mbappe into space in dangerous positions is not exactly news, but his 28.7 times per 90 minutes receiving the ball between the midfield and defensive lines is...
Championship return excites EFL chief ahead of plans for broadcast revamp
As the Sky Bet Championship prepares to make a return following the World Cup break, EFL chief executive Trevor Birch feels the recent experiment of a first ‘Innovation Game’ can only have helped showcase the league’s unique selling point.Coverage of Wycombe’s League One win over Portsmouth on December 4 included additional features such as on-pitch audio, dressing-room footage and other behind-the-scenes access like exclusive interviews and club personnel on co-commentary duties.The EFL is currently considering the future direction of its broadcasting.📸 Access All Areas 👀📺 @SkyFootball#EFL | #SkyBetLeagueOne pic.twitter.com/UycB3PTPGf— Sky Bet League One (@SkyBetLeagueOne) December 4, 2022In October, the EFL...
UK house prices see biggest monthly fall since 2008, Halifax says
House prices in the UK plummeted by 2.3 per cent in November – the biggest monthly fall since 2008, according to Halifax.The bank also said the annual rate of house price growth also slowed to 4.7 per cent, from 8.2 per cent in October. Meanwhile, the average UK house price in November was £285,579.Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said: “The monthly drop of 2.3 per cent is the largest seen since October 2008 and the third consecutive fall.”Mortgage rates jumped following the mini-Budget by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng in September, with the Bank of England’s base rate...
