Louisiana State

disneytips.com

PHOTOS: One of Disney’s Most Popular Attractions Was Forced to Shut Down Because of…This?

Whether visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort, Guests can step into Frontierland to experience the wild, wild west like never before. From themed restaurants, entertainment, shopping centers, and attractions, Frontierland keeps Guests immersed in the classic western aesthetic from start to finish. No attraction keeps Guests more engrossed in...
disneyfoodblog.com

BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane

With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)

Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Will Likely Preserve Splash Mountain Animatronics

Did the Walt Disney Company just confirm that Imagineers plan to keep classic Splash Mountain audio-animatronic figures in the all-new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction? New concept art released today of the upcoming 2024 ride would suggest so. The refurbishment of both the Splash Mountain attractions at Disneyland Park and...
WDW News Today

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Chapek, Walt Disney World Railroad Could Reopen Before Christmas, & More: Daily Recap (11/29/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com

CEO Bob Iger Comments on Disney Park Pass Reservation System

In case you missed it, there has been a major change in leadership at The Walt Disney Company recently — Bob Chapek has been replaced with Bob Iger as CEO of the company. There has been a lot going on with the change, like why it happened, the changes that could potentially happen at Disney due to the former CEO’s return, and what Iger might do first. Now, Bob Iger is holding a Town Hall meeting for Cast Members, and he has made some comments about the current Theme Park Pass Reservation system at the Disney theme parks.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Polynesian Village vs. Grand Floridian Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023

So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
TheStreet

Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
disneytips.com

The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store

Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneytips.com

The First Night of This Walt Disney World Special Event Has Already Sold Out

Whether visiting Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, each Disney Park has a world of excitement to offer Guests. But when it comes to special events, such as Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party or Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, there’s even more to experience.
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Rides Will Temporarily CLOSE on January 9th in Disneyland

Disney World is going through a historic transformation, but over at Disneyland Resort, things are changing too!. Mickey’s ToonTown is being revamped, and Tarzan’s Treehouse is getting an upgrade as well. If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland in early 2023, there are some ride closures you might want to know about!

