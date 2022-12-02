Read full article on original website
It’s official: Splash Mountain is closing at Disney World, Disneyland
Is Splash Mountain closing? Why is Splash Mountain closing? When is Splash Mountain closing? Will Splash Mountain close at Disney World? When will Splash Mountain close at Disneyland? What is replacing Splash Mountain?
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
Is the Magic Kingdom losing its twinkle? Disney parks still packing them in, but profits are waning
Disney theme parks generated record revenues in the last quarter but profits were off. Thanks to a Disney+ service that’s still bleeding money, investors are raising concerns.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
disneybymark.com
Phone Photography & Filming No Longer Allowed on Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom
When guests visit Walt Disney World, it is incredibly common to see them whip out their phones to capture the moment. Unlike other Orlando theme parks such as Universal Orlando Resort, filming on attractions at Disney World is typically allowed — but now things are changing. Disney has put...
disneytips.com
PHOTOS: One of Disney’s Most Popular Attractions Was Forced to Shut Down Because of…This?
Whether visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort, Guests can step into Frontierland to experience the wild, wild west like never before. From themed restaurants, entertainment, shopping centers, and attractions, Frontierland keeps Guests immersed in the classic western aesthetic from start to finish. No attraction keeps Guests more engrossed in...
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane
With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
disneytips.com
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Will Likely Preserve Splash Mountain Animatronics
Did the Walt Disney Company just confirm that Imagineers plan to keep classic Splash Mountain audio-animatronic figures in the all-new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction? New concept art released today of the upcoming 2024 ride would suggest so. The refurbishment of both the Splash Mountain attractions at Disneyland Park and...
WDW News Today
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Chapek, Walt Disney World Railroad Could Reopen Before Christmas, & More: Daily Recap (11/29/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on Disney Park Pass Reservation System
In case you missed it, there has been a major change in leadership at The Walt Disney Company recently — Bob Chapek has been replaced with Bob Iger as CEO of the company. There has been a lot going on with the change, like why it happened, the changes that could potentially happen at Disney due to the former CEO’s return, and what Iger might do first. Now, Bob Iger is holding a Town Hall meeting for Cast Members, and he has made some comments about the current Theme Park Pass Reservation system at the Disney theme parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
Polynesian Village vs. Grand Floridian Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
Disney's Splash Mountain is Set for Makeover Shutdown
Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
Florida's Disney World Resort To Rebrand Splash Mountain Ride To Make It More 'Inclusive'
More evidence of a 'woke' corporate agenda. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On December 2, the Disney Corporation announced on Twitter that in January 2023 the Splash Mountain ride at each of its two U.S. theme parks will be closed for rebranding to make the ride more 'inclusive'.
disneytips.com
The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store
Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain ‘Get Wet MAX!’, Halloween, and Christmas Events Returning to Tokyo Disney Resort in 2023
Today, the Oriental Land Company revealed its event calendar for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which was very light on the details but seems poised to be yet another year of reduced events around the resort. Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” Celebration. April 15, 2023 through March 31,...
disneytips.com
The First Night of This Walt Disney World Special Event Has Already Sold Out
Whether visiting Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, each Disney Park has a world of excitement to offer Guests. But when it comes to special events, such as Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party or Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, there’s even more to experience.
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Rides Will Temporarily CLOSE on January 9th in Disneyland
Disney World is going through a historic transformation, but over at Disneyland Resort, things are changing too!. Mickey’s ToonTown is being revamped, and Tarzan’s Treehouse is getting an upgrade as well. If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland in early 2023, there are some ride closures you might want to know about!
