The grieving community of Wise County has paid several tributes to Athena Strand, a seven-year-old girl abducted and killed last week. Bikers dressed in the brightest shade of pink and blaring Frozen’s Let It Go rode their motorcycles for twenty minutes on Monday in honour of Athena. Her classmates, also dressed in pink, waved their little hands at the bikers, who raised nearly $9,000 for the grieving family. The abduction and murder of Athena on 30 November allegedly by 31-year-old FedEx driver Tanner Horner rocked the local community since the early stages of the investigation, with hundreds of...

WISE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO